Octen Achieves Top Global Rankings in AI Benchmarking for Deep Research

Octen ranks among the world's leading AI infrastructure providers following its debut on industry benchmarks for autonomous research systems, and DeepResearch Bench performance

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Octen, the search infrastructure company for the generative AI era, today announced its top global rankings on the DeepResearch Bench (No. 3), the most widely-cited benchmark for AI systems and deep research. After already topping the RTEB (Retrieval Embedding Benchmark) leaderboard since January, Octen's AI search infrastructure is positioned as a global leader in all relevant categories just 6 months after its debut.

Octen's infrastructure is optimized for speed, using massively parallel queries and sub-60ms search latency to produce comprehensive deep research reports in as little as 2–3 minutes, while competing systems can take over an hour. Octen's team, based in San Francisco and Singapore, has produced a proprietary search engine with unmatched speed in deep and autonomous research.

The DeepResearch Bench evaluates whether AI systems can reason across multiple sources, synthesize complex information, and produce structured, PhD-level research reports under realistic academic conditions. It has become the standard evaluation ground for most major systems in this category, including OpenAI Deep Research, Gemini Deep Research and Grok Deeper Search. Octen outscores every well-known foundation-model deep research product by a wide margin.

Its key performance metrics include:

Comprehensiveness: 50.14

50.14 Insight: 61.39

61.39 Presentation: 94.42

94.42 Overall Score: 55.58

Points above competitors in overall benchmark performance:

+10.98 Gemini Deep Research

+10.18 OpenAI Deep Research

+16.35 Grok Deeper Search

+17.0 Perplexity Research

"Thorough research demands time. You need to draw from a broad range of sources and synthesize them effectively, and that's a challenge most systems simply can't do fast enough," says Kuan "Colin" Zou, CEO and Founder of Octen. "Octen was built from the ground up to deliver large-scale research at unprecedented speed without sacrificing quality, and our benchmark results show that advantage."

To explore the API or access the open-source models, visit octen.ai.

About Octen

Octen is the search infrastructure for the generative AI era, providing a real-time, LLM-native search API that powers AI agents, chatbots, research assistants, and autonomous applications. Unlike traditional search engines built for humans, Octen delivers low-latency, structured, and up-to-date results that flow directly into AI workflows, helping developers skip the complexity of building their own retrieval pipelines.

SOURCE Octen