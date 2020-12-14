“Octobo’s Big City Adventure”, A New Interactive Storybook by Thinker-Tinker Announces Availability for the Holiday Season

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thinker-Tinker Inc., an innovative ed-tech startup that specializes in educational games and interactive learning is launching their new activity storybook, " Octobo's Big City Adventure ." This storybook features their national award-winning plush robot, Octobo.

Octobo's Big City Adventure helps kids ages 2-7 boost their imagination and storytelling skills with different interactive activities. This storybook was created in response to COVID-19, with Thinker-Tinker wanting to create activities that families can enjoy during lockdown to keep children's curiosity strong for the world.

Octobo takes readers throughout the city,and assists them with learning activities like identifying various objects on the page to expand kids' vocabulary and teach the spelling of new words.

To help accompany children's imaginations and reading comprehension, this book includes:

A hardcover storybook filled with different items and prompts to discover.

New Discovery Card game system, that includes six reusable dry-erase cards that foster creativity and encourage imagination that will lead to collaborative teamwork in future years!

A new audiobook app that has the ability to switch between different modes to be used standalone or can connect to the Octobo plush robot companion, giving parents a resource for their kids to continue to interact and read on their own.

"Inspired by the Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, we see that children are more open-minded and have an equally valid view of the world," explains CEO, Yuting Su. "We want to provide a channel for parents and kids to discover and learn about the world together (especially at this special time with a lot of uncertainties around us). This provides parents an interactive, fun resource to teach their children."

Octobo's Big City Adventure is now available to order on Thinker-Tinker.com or Amazon, and is also included in the Octobo Expanded Everything Bundle.

The Octobo Audiobook app can be downloaded on Apple App Store, Google Play, and Amazon Fire.

About Thinker-Tinker, Inc.

Based in Pasadena, Calif., Thinker-Tinker was launched out of Comcast NBCUniversal's LIFT Labs Accelerator, powered by Techstars. Thinker-Tinker creates the award winning smart plush robot Octobo, launched at CES 2020.

