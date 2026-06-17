OffPlan Announces $2.5 Million Seed Financing to Expand Membership-Based Primary Care Platform Across Multiple States

ATLANTA, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OffPlan, a healthcare platform reimagining how employers and employees access primary care, today announced the successful completion of a $2.5 million seed funding round. The capital will support the company's launch and expansion across multiple states over the next two years as it builds a new model for membership-based healthcare delivery focused on affordability, physician accessibility, and reduced dependence on traditional insurance structures.

OffPlan was founded to address what its leadership sees as a fundamental structural problem in healthcare: the use of insurance for routine and predictable care. The company's model combines direct primary care memberships, transparent specialty pricing, and catastrophic coverage strategies designed to simplify healthcare access while lowering costs for employers and employees alike.

"Healthcare has become increasingly unaffordable because the system treats everyday care like a catastrophic insurance event," said Greg Rable, Co-Founder and CEO of OffPlan. "We built OffPlan to create a more rational structure — one where primary care is accessible, transparent, and centered around the physician-patient relationship rather than claims processing and administrative friction."

The seed financing will be used to accelerate platform development, expand physician partnerships, support go-to-market operations, and launch OffPlan's services in additional states following initial market rollouts.

OffPlan is led by veteran operators with deep experience across technology, healthcare, payments, and operational scaling.

Co-Founder and CEO Greg Rable is a three-time founder and executive with multiple successful exits, including Derivion, acquired by FIS; FactorTrust, acquired by TransUnion; and QuidMarket, acquired by Propel Holdings. Across nearly three decades building and scaling companies, Rable experienced firsthand the escalating burden healthcare costs place on employers and employees.

Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer Omar Fernandez brings more than 25 years of healthcare industry experience, including leadership roles in specialty pharmacy and physician practice support. Prior to founding OffPlan, Fernandez founded Sabio Health, a company focused on supporting independent primary care practices.

"Our goal is not simply to improve the current insurance system," said Omar Fernandez. "It's to build a fundamentally better operating model for everyday healthcare — one that restores physician autonomy, improves patient access, and gives employers a sustainable alternative to annual double-digit cost increases."

OffPlan's model emphasizes physician-owned practices, same-day or next-day appointments, longer patient visits, virtual care access, chronic disease management, and transparent pricing structures without traditional primary care claims administration.

The company believes that approximately 80% of healthcare utilization consists of routine, predictable care that can be managed more effectively outside traditional insurance frameworks. By separating everyday healthcare needs from catastrophic coverage, OffPlan aims to deliver lower costs and better patient outcomes while reducing administrative complexity for physicians and employers.

The company plans to expand its physician network, employer partnerships, and advisor relationships as it scales nationally.

About OffPlan

OffPlan is a healthcare platform designed to provide membership-based primary care and simplified healthcare access for employers, employees, physicians, and benefits advisors. The company combines direct primary care, transparent specialty pricing, and catastrophic coverage strategies to create a more efficient and patient-centered healthcare model. OffPlan partners with independent physician-owned practices and is initially launching in Florida and Virginia, with additional market expansion planned nationwide.

Media Contact:

OffPlan

[email protected]

https://offplan.network/

SOURCE OffPlan