OGEE LAUNCHES AT SEPHORA, BRINGING CERTIFIED ORGANIC, SKINCARE-INFUSED MAKEUP TO PRESTIGE RETAIL

Ogee's launch on Sephora.com marks a defining brand milestone – positioning certified organic beauty within one of prestige retail's most influential spaces

BURLINGTON, Vt., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ogee, the certified organic beauty brand known for its skincare-infused makeup and high-performance formulations, will launch on Sephora.com this June, bringing a new level of ingredient integrity to prestige beauty.

Ogee Sculpted Face Sticks - Multi-use cream blush, bronzer, contour, and highlighter sticks with buildable color, lightweight hydration, and a radiant, dewy finish.

With hero products like the viral Contour Collection and celebrity-loved Tinted Sculpted Lip Oils, Ogee will debut online on June 22, 2026, with a curated assortment designed for the Sephora customer, followed by a nationwide in-store rollout of select products this October. The launch marks a significant milestone for the brand, which is approaching nine-figure direct-to-consumer sales and has built a devoted following through its unique combination of certified organic ingredients, skincare benefits, and makeup performance.

Within Sephora, Ogee brings a category-defining combination of certified organic ingredients and prestige beauty performance. Every NSF Certified Organic formula contains a minimum of 70% organic ingredients and 100% natural content, reflecting the brand's belief that ingredient integrity and makeup performance should enhance one another.

"Ogee was founded on the belief that beauty should never require compromise," said Abbott Stark, Ogee Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer. "Our launch with Sephora represents a pivotal moment, not just for our brand, but for the evolution of clean beauty. This has been a vision we've worked toward from the very beginning, and seeing certified organic, high-performance makeup come to life on a platform known for setting the standard in prestige beauty feels like a dream come true. It's a full-circle moment that affirms what we've believed from the start: that you shouldn't have to choose between what is good for you and what performs."

Ogee has cultivated a loyal following through makeup that not only enhances the complexion but actively supports skin health. Designed with breathable textures and skin-first ingredients, each formula delivers visible results while seamlessly blending skincare benefits with high-performance color cosmetics. The result is makeup designed for real life, real skin, and uncompromising performance.

Media Contact:

Candice Cameron

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About Ogee:

Founded with a mission to create high-performance in the nature centric Vermont, certified organic skincare and makeup, Ogee blends the power of clean ingredients with luxurious formulations. Committed to sustainability, Ogee products are cruelty-free, gluten-free, GMO-free, and formulated without synthetic fragrances, parabens, or phthalates. All of the products are certified to the NSF/ANSI 305 Organic Personal Care Standard, which requires 70% organic content and that every ingredient undergo third-party review from the harvest in the field until it goes into the Ogee bottle.

SOURCE OGEE