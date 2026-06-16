Ogle School Opens Its Second Atlanta-Area Campus in Tucker, Georgia

Expansion Marks Continued Growth for the 50-Year Beauty Education Leader Amid Rising Demand

ATLANTA, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ogle School, one of the nation's premier cosmetology and esthetics schools, announces the opening of its second Atlanta-area campus in Tucker, Ga, located at 3983 Lavista Rd., Suite 4013A, Tucker, Ga. Driven by a growing waitlist and surging regional demand, the new campus is the school's latest step in bringing high-quality, career-focused beauty education to one of the country's fastest-growing markets.

With more than 50 years in business, Ogle School currently serves 3,000 active students across its Texas and Atlanta campuses, graduating thousands of alumni annually and awarding more than $100,000 in scholarships each year.

"The demand for trained beauty professionals in Atlanta continues to grow, and we're seeing that translate directly into demand for our training," said John Blair, CEO of Ogle School. "Expanding our existing campus and opening a second location allows us to honor our mission of preparing committed students for rewarding careers through the highest caliber of salon-modeled, student-centered training."

Ogle School's second Atlanta-area location is designed to serve an additional 300 students and is expected to create 30 new jobs in the community. It will offer a full suite of award-winning programs delivered by experienced industry professionals in a modern, salon-style learning environment. Students will benefit from the school's signature approach, combining technical skill-building with real-world client services to ensure graduates are workforce-ready from day one.

The campus will feature modern clinic floors and classroom environments designed to replicate real-world salon and spa settings. Students will benefit from Ogle School's comprehensive support model, which includes personalized guidance from instructors, campus leadership, employer engagement opportunities, career readiness programming, and a dedicated Student Success Coach. This holistic approach helps students persist, graduate, earn licensure, and successfully transition into rewarding careers in the beauty industry. Flexible scheduling options will be available to accommodate a variety of lifestyles.

Enrollment for September opened June 15, 2026. For more information about Ogle School's new Atlanta-area campus, visit www.ogleschool.edu.

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About Ogle School

Ogle School has provided quality beauty education since 1973, with all campuses holding NACCAS accreditation in recognition of their commitment to educational excellence. Ogle School's mission is to prepare committed students for rewarding careers in the beauty industry through salon-modeled, student-centered training and development of the highest caliber.

SOURCE Ogle School