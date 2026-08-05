OiiOii AI Launches AI Music Video Creator That Turns Songs Into Fully Produced Music Videos in Minutes

New end-to-end AI workflow analyzes music, understands lyrics, builds storyboards, generates cinematic visuals, and delivers professionally edited music videos in one creative process

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OiiOii AI, the AI-powered creative platform designed to help creators produce professional-quality content with teams of intelligent AI agents, today announced the launch of its AI Music Video feature—an end-to-end production system that transforms a song into a complete, professionally produced music video in minutes.

Feed it a song. OiiOii AI hears the structure, the emotion, the rhythm, the lyrics, and turns it into a complete visual story. Speed Speed

Unlike traditional AI video tools that generate isolated clips from text prompts, OiiOii listens to an entire song, analyzes its musical structure, emotional tone, rhythm and lyrics, then automatically develops a complete visual narrative. The platform generates the script, storyboard, character and scene assets, cinematic camera direction, video sequences and post-production elements—including subtitles, effects and color grading—within a single integrated workflow, while giving creators full editorial control throughout the process.

"Creating a compelling music video has traditionally required an entire production team—from directors and storyboard artists to editors and motion designers," said NaoNao, founder of OiiOii AI. "We wanted to build an AI creative partner that understands music first, then translates that understanding into cinematic storytelling. OiiOii doesn't simply generate video—it interprets the song."

The AI Music Video feature supports three distinct creative modes, each optimized with its own visual language and production logic:

Narrative for story-driven cinematic music videos

Abstract for experimental, artistic, and dreamlike visual expression

Performance for artist-focused videos designed around live performance and music promotion

The platform's AI agents orchestrate every stage of production, including:

Intelligent analysis of the complete song

Automatic scene segmentation and storyboard development

AI-generated scripts and visual direction

Character and environment creation

Cinematic video generation with dynamic camera movement

Built-in editing with subtitles, visual effects, and color grading

Final rendering and export

The result is a polished first cut that can be produced in approximately three minutes, dramatically reducing production time while preserving creative flexibility.

OiiOii has already partnered with musicians, DJs, and independent artists to produce custom AI music videos for original releases, live performances, and online promotion. Recent projects include a narrative music video created for a DJ's album launch, a cinematic visual experience for an original electronic music track by a Stanford University musician, and performance visuals tailored to each artist's individual style and creative vision.

Beyond music videos, the technology demonstrates the broader potential of agentic AI for creative production—where specialized AI agents collaborate across scripting, visual design, animation, and editing to complete sophisticated creative projects from beginning to end.

The AI Music Video feature is the latest addition to OiiOii's growing suite of AI-powered creative tools designed to empower filmmakers, musicians, marketers, brands and creators to transform ideas into professional content faster than ever before.

For more information, visit https://www.oiioii.ai/ and to demo, visit https://bit.ly/4vXD9qJ

About OiiOii AI

OiiOii AI is the world's first AI animation agent platform, built to democratize animation creation and put the power of filmmaking directly in creators' hands. Founded in 2025, OiiOii enables a single creator to guide the entire animation production pipeline while keeping full creative control in human hands. By streamlining complex production workflows, OiiOii serves as a creative partner, helping filmmakers, studios, and independent creators bring high-quality animated stories to life more efficiently. OiiOii is on a mission of creative equality — to empower 100 million people by 2030 to create their own animations and games.

Learn more at • Instagram @oiioii_ai • YouTube @OiiOii_AI• X @OiiOii_AI.

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SOURCE OiiOii AI