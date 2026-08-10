ökocat® Wins Litter Product of the Year in 2026 Pet Innovation Awards

Award-winning Multi-Cat formula delivers powerful odor control with sustainably sourced, plant-based ingredients

FERNDALE, Wash., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ökocat today announced that its Multi-Cat litter has been named Litter Product of the Year in the 2026 Pet Innovation Awards. Launched in 2025, the formula was developed specifically for multi-cat households, combining advanced odor control with sustainably sourced natural wood fiber.

The Pet Innovation Awards honors standout products and brands across the pet industry. Following a comprehensive evaluation process, ökocat Multi-Cat was recognized for its high-performance odor control, exceptional clumping ability and commitment to environmentally responsible ingredients.

"We are honored that ökocat Multi-Cat has been recognized as Litter Product of the Year," said Leslie Ellis, Digital Marketing and Promotions Manager. "Our team set out to create a litter that addresses the challenges of multi-cat homes without compromising on performance, sustainability or the use of natural ingredients. This award reflects that commitment and the innovation behind the product."

Building on the success of ökocat Original Premium, the Multi-Cat formula features naturally formulated odor-control technology that neutralizes urine, ammonia and fecal odors without added perfumes or synthetic fragrances. Made in the U.S. from sustainably sourced, responsibly rescued natural wood fiber, the 99% dust free litter delivers exceptional clumping performance while supporting healthier homes for pets, their families and the environment.

Attendees of SuperZoo 2026 can learn more about the award-winning litter by visiting the Healthy Pet booth (#8952). Visitors are invited to experience the innovative formula firsthand, connect with the company and explore the brand's latest sustainable litter solutions on-site.

ökocat Multi-Cat is available online and at pet retailers nationwide. To learn more about ökocat, purchase online or find a retailer near you, visit healthy-pet.com/okocat.

About ökocat®

ökocat, a Healthy Pet® brand, is the next generation of natural cat litter. Made in the U.S. from sustainably sourced, responsibly rescued natural fiber without harmful chemicals, fragrances or dyes. ökocat® is the U.S. version of the world's number one natural litter, CAT'S BEST, sold primarily in Europe. Due to the brilliance of European engineering, ökocat provides outstanding odor control, easy-clean clumping, and is 99% dust free to provide a cleaner, healthier litter choice for the home. For more information, please visit healthy-pet.com/okocat or connect on Facebook or Instagram.

About Healthy Pet®

Healthy Pet®, a leader in the pet category, and offers Best in Home™ pet bedding and litter made from sustainably sourced, responsibly rescued natural fiber. As a premier member of the Pet Sustainability Coalition (PSC), Healthy Pet utilizes materials such as cellulose fiber and natural wood from sustainable sources, free from harmful chemicals and other pollutants and have been doing it for over 35 years. Healthy Pet brands include the number one brand of small animal bedding, carefresh®, as well as CritterCare®, natural cat litters ökocat® and Puppy Go Potty™ natural dog litter. For more information, please visit healthy-pet.com.

Media Contact

Lauren French

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SOURCE Healthy Pet