OL INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PRESIDENT AND CEO ALAN BAER STEPPING DOWN; CARRIE MURPHY KING WILL ASSUME CEO ROLE JULY 1, 2026

After more than 50 years in shipping, Baer will transition to Executive Advisor as Murphy King becomes CEO, leading OL's Global Team

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OL International Holdings LLC today announced the transition of company President and CEO Alan Baer to Executive Advisor and appointment of Carrie Murphy King as CEO, effective July 1, 2026. Ms. Murphy King will lead OL's 18 global offices organized as OL USA, OL Dubai, and OL Philippines, and the company's network of nearly 500 agents on the ground in 140 countries.

A stalwart of the logistics industry since 1975, and in his present role since 2012, Mr. Baer is widely known as an innovator and exceptional manager adept at aligning a people-first corporate culture, service, and client interests. His focus on delivering consultative problem solving for OL customers, underpinned by technological advances, has delivered the efficiency, transparency and competitive pricing that has allowed OL to consistently achieve 99% client retention for many years.

After running ships to Africa with an ocean liner, Mr. Baer joined Ocean World Lines (OWL) in 1989 as president, growing the company into one of the world's largest NVOs with a headcount of 250 when he left in 2010. This growth was supported by new technology, including one of the industry's first systems to automate rate quotes, allowing salespeople to be fast and accurate. Mr. Baer testified on behalf of the industry before Congress as it considered the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 1998.

"When you solve the customer's problems, you earn their trust. Over the last several years the shipping industry has faced some of the most difficult conditions possible with Covid, the canal disruptions, war, and tariffs. Carrie's leadership has really shined throughout," said outgoing company President and CEO Alan Baer. "The first time I met her it was clear that she was going to be a tremendous success in the industry and I offered her a job on the spot. With her deep operational expertise there is no one better at meeting clients' needs, as well as mentoring and motivating the team to reach their potential."

Ms. Murphy King entered logistics in 1990 and by 1995 was managing the NVOCC transition of Radix and Votainer's acquisition by AEI International, which would later become part of DHL Global Forwarding. She joined Mr. Baer at OWL in 1997, opening and growing the company's Chicago office, repeating the process again in 2012 at TTS Worldwide (later renamed OL USA). She was subsequently promoted to Vice President, launching the import division and helping to create OL's online track and trace system.

A driving force in the company's international expansion, Ms. Murphy King became OL's Chief Commercial Officer in 2017. While her role as CEO will continue to be client facing, the company has promoted from within to strengthen its sales leadership.

"It is hard to believe Alan and I have worked together for nearly 30 years. That so many of our clients have been with us since the 1990s says everything about his leadership and the culture he built at OL. We are so glad that he will continue to be involved," said incoming CEO Carrie Murphy King. "Our team will be focused on maintaining our 99% customer retention, while leveraging our operational excellence and advances in technology to grow market share."

About OL International Holdings LLC:

OL International Holdings LLC is a global non-asset-based international logistics company headquartered in Westbury, New York. Offering clients seamless end-to-end service, the company blends local expertise and the latest technology to stay ahead in today's globalized market. Serving primarily as a Non-Vessel Operating Common Carrier (NVOCC), the company provides sophisticated ocean, land, and air freight forwarding, customs brokerage, and warehouse solutions. The company operates through a network of company offices and independent, agent-owned offices in over 140 countries worldwide, many of which are part of the Oceanwide Logistics Global Network.

To learn more and connect with our global team please visit: www.ol usa.com.

SOURCE OL International Holdings LLC