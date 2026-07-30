OLarry Accelerates Growth, Expands Team of Elite Tax Advisors to Deepen Commitment to High-Net-Worth and Ultra-High-Net-Worth Clients

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OLarry, the fully online private client tax advisory company serving high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, today announced significant company growth, a client base defined by increasing scale, and an aggressive expansion of its team of elite Tax Advisors.

OLarry has added more than 2,000 new high-net-worth clients over the past year, reflecting rising demand from families who don't fit a one-size-fits-all tax approach: those juggling multiple entities, properties, businesses, trusts, and K-1s each year.

"This growth represents more than an increase in client count; it's proof we're expanding deeper into this market. These are families with complex financial lives who need more than a tax preparer once a year; they need a team that understands their full structure. That's the market we've built OLarry for, and it's where we're continuing to invest," said Becky Hobbs, COO and Co-founder of OLarry.

The company's client base reflects this growing scale, with an average net worth in excess of $10 million and financial lives that often span several properties, family trusts, and income sources, all of which demand advisory support that goes beyond standard tax preparation.

Serving clients at this level requires advisors who have done it before. To meet rising demand, OLarry is aggressively hiring tax talent from leading national and regional practices.

"The Tax Advisors joining OLarry have built their careers navigating exactly this level of complexity. That depth of experience is what lets us act as a true year-round partner, delivering strategies before decisions are made, not after," said Corey Heldreth, CAO and Co-founder of OLarry.

OLarry's growth shows no signs of slowing, and the company plans to keep expanding its advisory team as demand accelerates.

About OLarry

OLarry is a modern, AI-powered tax advisory company for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, businesses, trusts, and estates across the United States, with multiple entities, properties, and complex financial situations. OLarry operates exclusively within the United States, with a U.S.-based team. OLarry uses AI to automate client onboarding and document preparation, enabling Tax Advisors to focus on tax strategy and advice. With a flat-fee membership, OLarry clients have year-round access to customized tax planning supported by modern technology. To learn more, visit https://olarry.com/.

Media Contact:

Becky Hobbs

COO

[email protected]

SOURCE OLarry