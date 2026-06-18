Olight Launches ArkPro Stars & Stripes to Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary and Honor Fathers

SHENZHEN, China, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the United States approaches the 250th anniversary of its independence, Olight proudly introduces the ArkPro Stars & Stripes, a special-edition everyday carry light created to commemorate this historic milestone while honoring the fathers who embody the values of responsibility, resilience, and service every day.

ArkPro Stars & Stripes commemorates America’s 250th anniversary while honoring fathers.

Created to celebrate America's 250th anniversary, the ArkPro Stars & Stripes features a commemorative America 250 engraving alongside a design inspired by the iconic colors of the American flag. Subtle red, white, and blue accents are paired with a lightly weathered finish, creating a look that feels both meaningful and timeless. Inspired by a defining moment in American history, the design reflects the spirit of independence, resilience, and preparedness that continues to resonate across generations.

Arriving during Father's Day season, the ArkPro Stars & Stripes also serves as a practical and meaningful gift for fathers. Whether tackling projects around the house, working in the garage, maintaining a vehicle, or enjoying time outdoors with family, fathers are often the first to step in when something needs attention. The ArkPro is designed with that same spirit of readiness, bringing multiple essential lighting functions together in one compact everyday carry tool.

Combining four light sources and seven lighting configurations, the ArkPro adapts to a wide variety of situations while reducing the need to carry multiple tools. Floodlight provides broad illumination for workspaces, household tasks, and outdoor activities. Spotlight delivers focused visibility into tight spaces and hard-to-reach areas. UV light helps reveal fluid leaks and inspection details, while the green laser enables precise pointing for diagnostics, repairs, and communication. Together, these functions make the ArkPro a versatile companion for everyday tasks at home, on the road, and beyond.

As Independence Day approaches alongside nationwide America 250 celebrations, the ArkPro Stars & Stripes fits naturally into the season's road trips, backyard gatherings, camping adventures, and everyday carry needs. Designed to move seamlessly between home, vehicle, workshop, and outdoor environments, it combines commemorative design with practical utility, making it relevant long after the anniversary celebrations have passed.

From June 23 to June 26, enjoy up to 20% off the ArkPro Series during Amazon Prime Day. It serves as both a versatile everyday carry light and a practical gifting option for Father's Day and summer occasions.

Visit: The ArkPro Series

About Olight

Founded in 2007, Olight is a global portable lighting brand with over 1,200 patents and multiple international design awards, available in more than 100 countries and driven by a mission to illuminate the world with purposeful innovation.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Olight Group Co., Ltd