Olio Labs releases study showcasing AI-driven in vivo platform can predict clinical trial outcomes

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Olio Labs today published research showing that its preclinical in vivo platform predicts human clinical trial outcomes ranging from gastrointestinal adverse events to cardiac toxicity.

Rodent studies have historically not translated well to human outcomes in clinical trials. Traditional in vivo preclinical studies typically measure just one or two prespecified endpoints that are often shaped by historical convention or researcher bias. Olio's platform leverages state-of-the-art AI vision models trained on expert-labeled data to precisely measure every subtle behavioral change in an animal following drug administration. Behaviors are fed into models trained on human clinical trial data to make predictions.

In the study a single 24 hour experiment can predict gastrointestinal side effects, cardiac and neuropsychiatric toxicity, and long-term weight loss. Despite being 20 times faster, weight-loss predictions were 70% more accurate than traditional two to three week studies when compared to actual human weight loss in the clinic.

"As it has become easier, cheaper, and faster to make new molecules, there is a surge of drug candidates entering the preclinical stage. At the same time, clinical trial cost efficiency and optimization can't keep up, and drug developers need better tools to prioritize and decide which candidates should enter the clinic, " said David Tingley, PhD, CEO and co-founder of Olio Labs. "We identify which ones are worth a trial."

"We built something truly unique here," said Tom Roseberry, PhD, CTO and co-founder. "Rodents actually do predict what will happen in a human, we just weren't measuring the right features."

Olio Labs also uses the platform to build its own combination therapies, designed to work better with fewer of the side effects that cause patients to quit treatment. The company welcomes additional partners to test the technology.

The paper, "A foundational in vivo platform for predicting human health outcomes," is available here.

About Olio Labs

Olio Labs builds combination therapeutics that deliver better efficacy with fewer side effects. Its preclinical platform predicts human clinical outcomes from animal data and its mission is to make every human healthier. More at [oliolabs.com].

Results described here reflect the referenced study and do not guarantee outcomes for any specific drug program.

SOURCE Olio Labs