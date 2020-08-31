Olivia Troye Joins The National Insurance Crime Bureau As Vice President Of Strategy, Policy, & Plans

Most recently, Troye served in the Office of the Vice President of the United States as the Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Advisor to Vice President Pence. In this role, she focused on tracking imminent and evolving domestic and international security threats, natural disaster events, and managing complex policy decisions and responses to large scale crisis events facing the American people. Prior to this, she served in the Office of Intelligence & Analysis at the Department of Homeland Security as Chief of Strategy, Policy, & Plans.

"Olivia is a risk management and national security executive and lawyer with a combined 20 years of government service and private sector experience, holding leadership roles throughout the Intelligence community and national security sectors. Her experience and leadership skills will be an asset to NICB and our membership," said NICB President & CEO David Glawe.

Troye has extensive experience serving on the leadership staffs of the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Defense, the National Counterterrorism Center, the Department of Energy, as well as in the private sector for organizations such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and General Dynamics Information Technology.

"She has authored and developed numerous strategic, policy, and operational initiatives in the national security arena focused on homeland security and countering transnational and counterterrorism threats," said Glawe. "I'm confident this skillset will translate into the insurance industry and help us identify and combat threats insurance companies and policyholders are facing."

Olivia is fluent in Spanish and is originally from El Paso, Texas. She is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, the National Defense University's School of International Affairs, and the Naval Postgraduate School.

REPORT FRAUD: Anyone with information concerning insurance fraud or vehicle theft can report it anonymously by calling toll-free 800.TEL.NICB (800.835.6422)or submitting a form on our website.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL INSURANCE CRIME BUREAU: Headquartered in Des Plaines, Ill., the NICB is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to preventing, detecting and defeating insurance fraud and vehicle theft through data analytics, investigations, learning and development, government affairs and public affairs. The NICB is supported by more than 1,400 property and casualty insurance companies and self-insured organizations. NICB member companies wrote more than $526 billion in insurance premiums in 2019, or more than 82% of the nation's property-casualty insurance. That includes more than 95% ($241 billion) of the nation's personal auto insurance. To learn more visit www.nicb.org.

SOURCE National Insurance Crime Bureau

Related Links

www.nicb.org

