Ollie's Obsession Overview: The State of Dogs 2026 Reveals America's Dogs Are Healthier Than They Were One Year Ago

Proprietary Health Check-In data from hundreds of thousands of canine assessments and a national survey reveal improved weight, digestion, dental health, and a growing movement toward proactive dog wellbeing

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ollie, the human-grade, fresh dog food company and leader in the dog wellbeing revolution, today released its inaugural Ollie's Obsession Overview: The State of Dogs 2026, offering a look at the health of America's dogs and the people who obsess over them. In time for August's National Dog Month, the report is the 411 on canine wellbeing, so the dog obsessed can learn more about their pup's progress. Drawing on hundreds of thousands of proprietary Health Check-In data points completed by Ollie Pack members between 2025 and 2026, and a national survey of more than 1,000 American dog parents, the data finds America's dogs are healthier than they were a year ago.

Ollie’s Obsession Overview: The State of Dogs 2026, offering a look at the health of America's dogs and the people who obsess over them.

Across nearly every major wellbeing indicator, like weight, digestion, dental health, and coat condition, dogs are making progress. Nearly one-third (31%) of dogs improved in at least one health marker year-over-year, as more dogs are benefiting from proactive, preventative care. The findings demonstrate a larger cultural shift happening among today's dog parents. The dog obsessed are bringing the same wellness mindset they apply to themselves to their dogs, tracking progress, investing in better nutrition, and making preventative care a priority.

"At Ollie, we have a front-row seat to one of the most encouraging trends in canine health today: America's dogs are getting healthier," said Tara Zedayko, Chief Scientific and Manufacturing Officer at Ollie. "Across hundreds of thousands of Health Check-Ins, we're seeing improvements in weight management, digestion, dental health and skin condition. These aren't isolated wins. The data reflects a growing movement toward proactive dog wellbeing, where families are paying closer attention, building healthier habits, and recognizing that everyday care can have a meaningful impact over a dog's lifetime. That's the future of canine health we're working to build."

A Real Tail Wagger: These Wellbeing Improvements Are Worth Obsessing Over

America's dogs are showing bow-wow-worthy improvements across key indicators.

These findings can't weight: 7.94% of overweight dogs moved into a healthier weight category, while 'highly active' dogs increased from 15.7% of new Ollie Pack members in 2025 to 17.8% in 2026.

7.94% of overweight dogs moved into a healthier weight category, while 'highly active' dogs increased from 15.7% of new Ollie Pack members in 2025 to 17.8% in 2026. #2 is #1: Stool health improved in 42.3% of dogs with multiple Health Check-Ins, making digestion the most improved health category.

Stool health improved in 42.3% of dogs with multiple Health Check-Ins, making digestion the most improved health category. Feel good, look good: Healthy coat assessments increased to 82.4% of dogs, up from 80.6% in 2025.

Healthy coat assessments increased to 82.4% of dogs, up from 80.6% in 2025. Worth smiling about: Dental health improved in 13% of dogs year-over-year, with dogs 8 years and older improving their dental scores by 4.2%.

A State-by-State Look at Dog Wellbeing

These states have something to wag about:

Fittest: Colorado is the most active dog state with 18.3% of Ollie member sign-ups scoring 'High' activity levels

is the most active dog state with 18.3% of Ollie member sign-ups scoring 'High' activity levels Healthiest Weight: 65.2% of New York Ollie Pack members have "healthy" weights.

65.2% of Ollie Pack members have "healthy" weights. Healthiest Teeth: 46.7% of Arizona's dogs have "healthy" teeth assessments.

46.7% of dogs have "healthy" teeth assessments. Healthiest Skin: Idaho wins with 88.2% of dry skin assessments reporting "healthy" skin.

wins with 88.2% of dry skin assessments reporting "healthy" skin. Best Gut Health: Washington takes it with 77% of stool submissions scoring "healthy."

takes it with 77% of stool submissions scoring "healthy." Most Upperclassmen: Georgia has the oldest dogs with the average pup age being 5.4 years old , and the average Pack member age being 5.2 years old. Puppy Pack: New York is the youngest on average at 4.4 years old.

Georgia has the oldest dogs with the average pup age being 5.4 years old and the average Pack member age being 5.2 years old. Most Improved: Massachusetts saw the most improvements with 25.1% of dogs with multiple Health Check-In submissions improving their health scores — more than any other U.S. state.

Every report card has room for improvement. Vermont, Maine, and Delaware had the highest share of dogs experiencing skin concerns, suggesting there are plenty of itchy pups still looking for relief.

Breed Superlatives: Which Dogs Are Leading the Pack?

Among Ollie's most common breeds:

Top Dog: The Labrador Retriever is the most popular.

The is the most popular. Best Smile: Doberman Pinschers have the healthiest teeth of the top 100 most common breeds.

have the healthiest teeth of the top 100 most common breeds. Biggest Glow Up: French Bulldogs had the greatest weight loss in the past year of the top 25 breeds.

had the greatest weight loss in the past year of the top 25 breeds. The "It Takes Guts" Award: Appropriately named? Shih Tzus have the healthiest poop among the top 25 breeds.

Appropriately named? have the healthiest poop among the top 25 breeds. Best Dressed: Cavapoos have the healthiest coat with 82.09% registering as "healthy," with a variety of Bulldogs having the worst.

The data also shows encouraging news for senior dogs. Canines seven years and older experienced some of the greatest overall health improvements, reinforcing that consistent nutrition and preventative care can have meaningful benefits throughout a dog's lifetime.

The Rise of the Obsessed Dog Parent

Alongside the Health Check-In data, Ollie's national survey reveals just how deeply Americans care about their dogs and how that emotional bond is reshaping canine care.

70% admit they care about their dog's health and longevity more than their own.

68% say they'd take five years off their own life to add five years to their dog's.

99% of dog parents consider their dog a member of the family, with 89% saying their dog is their best friend.

78% proudly describe themselves as "obsessed" with their dog.

Nearly one in five (19%) say they're closer to their dog than their own children and 29% say they're closer with their dog than their own parents.

That obsession extends to health monitoring. More than 6% of Ollie members upload photos of their dog's stool every week through Ollie's Health Check-Ins, with one especially dedicated dog parent submitting an incredible 55 stool photos over the course of just three months.

"Behind every statistic is a dog with their own personality, preferences, and a family doing everything they can to give them the happiest, healthiest life possible," Zedayko added. "Whether it's the senior dog making remarkable progress, the puppy building healthy habits early, or the parent completing dozens of Health Check-Ins, these stories are what bring the data to life."

The findings reinforce Ollie's mission to lead the dog wellbeing revolution through personalized nutrition, data-driven health insights, and proactive care. By sharing these insights, Ollie hopes to deepen the conversation around canine wellbeing, while giving dog parents a clearer picture of how everyday habits can make a lasting difference.

To read Ollie's Obsession Overview: The State of Dogs 2026, visit ollie.com/obsession-overview/

Methodology

The Ollie Obsession Overview: The State of Dogs 2026 combines proprietary anonymized Health Check-In data collected from Ollie Pack members between 2025 and 2026 with findings from the Ollie 'Feed the Obsession' Survey, conducted in January 2026 among more than 1,000 American dog parents.

About Ollie

Founded in 2016, Ollie believes dogs deserve to live the best life possible. That's why we're on a mission to drive the dog wellbeing revolution through food, science, data and fresh thinking. Our recipes are developed by chefs, vets, and food scientists, and backed by vet nutritionists. We use data from hundreds of thousands of dogs to supercharge our innovation to deliver the best possible experience for you and your dog. Follow Ollie on Instagram @ollie or visit www.ollie.com to Feed the Obsession.

SOURCE Ollie