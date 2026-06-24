Olympus Announces Federal Healthcare Facility Distribution Agreement with First Nation Group

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Corporation (Olympus), a global MedTech company committed to advancing endoscopy-enabled care, today announced a reseller agreement with First Nation Group, a premier Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB), and Small Business distributor serving federal healthcare customers nationwide.

Under the agreement, First Nation Group will serve as an authorized SDVOSB reseller for Olympus America Inc. (OAI), providing federal healthcare facilities with streamlined access to Olympus medical technologies while supporting government agencies in achieving federally mandated SDVOSB procurement objectives.

The agreement provides access to Olympus' portfolio of capital equipment and single-use medical devices across gastroenterology, urology, respiratory, and surgical specialties. The agreement supports healthcare facilities throughout the federal healthcare system, including the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Department of Defense (DoD), Indian Health Service (IHS) and National Institutes of Health (NIH).

"Through this agreement with First Nation Group, Olympus is expanding access to innovative medical technologies that help clinicians deliver high-quality care to veterans, active-duty military personnel, and federal healthcare beneficiaries across the country," said Chad Phillips, VP Government, Third Party Intermediaries, and Tender Management. "First Nation Group has a long-standing reputation for service, operational excellence, and commitment to those who have served our nation. Together, we are strengthening our ability to support federal healthcare providers with the solutions they need to improve patient care and outcomes."

The 3-year agreement was effective May 1, 2026.

"First Nation Group is honored to partner with Olympus, a recognized leader in medical technology and innovation," said Kennedy Nilsson, Chief Executive Officer, First Nation Group. "This agreement expands access to Olympus technologies across federal healthcare facilities while furthering our mission of serving veterans and military families. Together, we are committed to delivering exceptional products, service, and support to those who have dedicated their lives to serving our country."

About Olympus

At Olympus, we are committed to Our Purpose of making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling. As a global medical technology company, we partner with healthcare professionals to provide innovative solutions and services for early detection, diagnosis and minimally invasive treatment, aiming to improve patient outcomes by elevating the standard of care in targeted disease states.

For more than 100 years, Olympus has pursued a goal of contributing to society by producing products designed with the purpose of delivering optimal outcomes for its customers around the world. For more information, visit the Olympus website and follow the Olympus LinkedIn account.

About First Nation Group

First Nation Group is a privately held, purpose driven Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) with diversified divisions offering a variety of healthcare support to Federal Government agencies, including medical-surgical equipment and supplies, generic pharmaceutical supply chain management, private label manufacturing expertise, contract management, and remote setup solutions.

Operating since 1992 as a best in class, full-service stocking distributor, First Nation Group has been at the forefront of the medical equipment industry – delivering superior products, exceptional service, and dedicated support while giving back generously. With over 155,000+ sq ft of warehouse capacity, we take pride in stocking TAA-compliant, cost-effective solutions supported by a nationwide footprint across five locations.

Learn more about our purpose-driven company at firstnationgroup.com.

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SOURCE Olympus Corporation of the Americas