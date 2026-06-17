Omega Healthcare Named a Leader and the Only Star Performer in the Everest Group Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Intelligent Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment

Recognition highlights Omega Healthcare's legacy of leadership and commitment to empowering healthcare providers with outcomes-focused, AI-powered revenue cycle solutions

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Healthcare, an AI-driven healthcare solutions company, has been recognized as a "Leader" and "Star Performer" in the Everest Group Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment, 2026, maintaining its position as a "Leader" in the evaluation since 2017.

Omega Healthcare is the only RCM service provider to earn both the Leader and Star Performer distinctions in the report, which assessed 34 RCM operations service providers. The Star Performer designation is given to companies that demonstrate the most improvement over time on the PEAK Matrix®. Everest Group's team of analysts led a comprehensive analysis of the RCM services market, including client reference checks and interactions with the service providers evaluated.

"Against a backdrop of persistent margin pressures, rising denial rates, and evolving reimbursement dynamics, healthcare providers are making revenue cycle performance a strategic priority, driving demand for more intelligent, technology-enabled operating models that enhance efficiency and financial resilience," said Aastha Malik, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Omega Healthcare is well-positioned in this evolving landscape, integrating its large coding talent pool with digital platforms and analytics-led solutions to deliver scalable and performance-driven RCM operations. Its investments in gen AI and agentic AI across RCM processes, supported by a strong partner ecosystem, reflect a shift toward more intelligent and automated workflows. These capabilities underpin its recognition as a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Intelligent Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026."

Omega Healthcare was honored as a Star Performer due to double-digit revenue growth, expansion into larger provider segments, with increased deal scale, and strong buyer feedback across cost savings, domain expertise, innovation, value addition, and AI/technology expertise.

According to Everest Group, Leaders have demonstrated comprehensive support of healthcare providers by operationalizing gen AI, automation, and advanced analytics across key RCM workflows.

Everest Group cited Omega Healthcare for several key strengths, including:

Integrated delivery model : Clients benefit from a fully integrated delivery model that combines Omega Healthcare's global workforce with the Omega Digital Platform and WhiteSpace Health analytics to deliver scalable, technology-enabled RCM operations. This seamless integration helps healthcare organizations drive workflow automation and data-driven performance management across the entire revenue cycle.





: Clients benefit from a fully integrated delivery model that combines Omega Healthcare's global workforce with the Omega Digital Platform and WhiteSpace Health analytics to deliver scalable, technology-enabled RCM operations. This seamless integration helps healthcare organizations drive workflow automation and data-driven performance management across the entire revenue cycle. Advanced technology enablement : Omega Healthcare's use of gen AI and agentic AI in workflows such as denials, appeals, coding, and A/R follow-up helps clients resolve claims faster, reduce manual errors, and enhance process consistency. Its strategic technology partnerships help clients scale AI beyond pilots, delivering more reliable and impactful outcomes across enterprise operations.





: Omega Healthcare's use of gen AI and agentic AI in workflows such as denials, appeals, coding, and A/R follow-up helps clients resolve claims faster, reduce manual errors, and enhance process consistency. Its strategic technology partnerships help clients scale AI beyond pilots, delivering more reliable and impactful outcomes across enterprise operations. Enterprise growth and domain expertise: Clients highlighted Omega Healthcare's deep domain expertise, strong understanding of clinical workflows, and ability to flex resources to meet evolving operational needs. The company has continued to expand its presence among large health systems, strengthening its position to support end-to-end engagements and deliver sustained results for complex provider organizations.

"We are honored and proud to be the only RCM provider recognized in the report as both a Leader and Star Performer by Everest Group," said Omega Healthcare CEO and Co-Founder Anurag Mehta. "This achievement is a direct reflection of the relationships and strategic partnerships we've built with our customers and the broader ecosystem. As healthcare organizations navigate persistent financial pressures, regulatory change and the proliferation of AI, we remain fully committed to leveraging the strength of our purpose-built AI-powered solutions to bring intelligence into action for our customers. We are constantly co-creating novel solutions with our customers across different parts of the RCM continuum. This relationship helps ensure Omega Healthcare owns outcomes and consistently delivers breakthrough results."

To read the report*, click here.

About Omega Healthcare

Founded in 2003, Omega Healthcare Management Services® (Omega Healthcare) is an AI-driven healthcare solutions company that partners across the healthcare ecosystem to deliver breakthrough results by reimagining and elevating revenue operations. Powered by the Omega Digital Platform®, our agentic AI engine leverages adaptive intelligence to drive automation, complemented by deep human expertise to help optimize performance and deliver sustained financial and clinical outcomes – while enhancing patient satisfaction.

Omega Healthcare empowers organizations across provider, payer, and life sciences sectors to navigate today's healthcare challenges while building the agility to adapt as healthcare and technology continue to evolve rapidly. Recognized by industry analysts, Omega Healthcare has consistently been ranked a leader in driving operational performance excellence.

For more information, visit www.omegahms.com.

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*Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Reports may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group's analysts and included in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports.

SOURCE Omega Healthcare