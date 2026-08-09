Omega Holdings acquires the automotive aftermarket business of Wells Vehicle Electronics, L.P. to accelerate growth in vehicle electronics

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Holdings, a premier distributor within the automotive aftermarket, today announced the acquisition of the automotive aftermarket electronic components business of Wells Vehicle Electronics, L.P., a leading global source of advanced vehicle electronics solutions. The acquisition expands Omega Holdings' capabilities in the vehicle electronics category.

"We are excited to welcome the Wells Vehicle Electronics aftermarket business to Omega Holdings. Their strong portfolio of sensors and vehicle electronics complements our existing aftermarket businesses and further strengthens our position in the automotive aftermarket," said Randy Rankin, CEO of Omega Holdings.

The acquisition aligns closely with Omega Holdings' mission, enhancing its ability to provide customers with a broader range of high-quality aftermarket parts while continuing to build lasting partnerships through exceptional service and industry expertise. Integrating the acquired business from Wells Vehicle Electronics, L.P. into Omega Holdings enhances time in transit, fill rates, competitive pricing, and quality assurances across all brands.

Omega Holdings is committed to ensuring a seamless transition for customers, suppliers, and business partners. Following the transaction, the acquired aftermarket business will continue to operate as a standalone business under the Omega Holdings group.

About Wells Vehicle Electronics

Since 1903, Wells Vehicle Electronics has met the fast-growing auto industry's need for accurate and quality electrical components. Working alongside early automobile innovators, Wells became a pioneer in the design, engineering and manufacturing of these parts.

Wells continues to remain a long-standing distribution partner dedicated to serving the needs of the automotive aftermarket industry. Always considering that customers are looking for innovative, high quality electronics that meet the strict requirements of not only today's vehicles, but tomorrow's as well. Wells Vehicle Electronics | Automotive Electronics & Components

About Omega Holdings

Premier automotive parts distributor specializing in air conditioning, turbochargers, sensors, and other high demand components for light-duty, heavy-duty, and off-highway vehicles. Market leaders in a diverse range of channels, Omega Holdings leverages its expansive product offering and customer partnerships to service the automotive aftermarket industry.

With an unwavering commitment to quality and reliability, Omega Holdings serves the unique needs of over 3,000 customers across 85 countries. As a trusted value added partner, Omega Holdings offers an extensive product portfolio supported by comprehensive technical, marketing, and merchandising services. https://www.linkedin.com/company/omegaholdings/

SOURCE Omega Holdings