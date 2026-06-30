Omen AI Raises $31M Series A to Bring Continuous Fluid Intelligence to the Machines Powering the AI Economy

Omen AI's spectroscopic sensors are already deployed across data center customers managing 10–14 GW of capacity and industrial fleets generating over $150B in revenue

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omen AI, the continuous fluid analysis company, today announced a $31 million Series A led by Nava Ventures, bringing the company's total funding to $41.5 million. The new round includes participation from CRV, Sheryl Sandberg, Mike Mattacola, Vanderbilt University, LMNT Ventures, Mann+Hummel, Borusan Ventures, Starhill Holdings, Hard Launch Capital, and executives from Bridgestone, GM, Johnson Controls, and TensorWave.

Omen AI uses fluid analysis to read the health of equipment such as servers in data centers and industrial machines, so companies know what's failing before it fails, without waiting on quarterly lab tests. The company's sensors attach directly to a machine's fluid system (oil, coolant, or water) and deliver continuous, real-time analysis of metal content, bio-contaminants, wear patterns, and fluid degradation. For data center and industrial machine operators, every second counts. ITIC's 2024 Hourly Cost of Downtime Survey found that over 90% of midsize and large enterprises report a single hour of unplanned downtime costs more than $300,000.

"At TensorWave, we are building among the most advanced AI compute clusters in the world," said Piotr Tomasik, Co-Founder and President at TensorWave. "The fluid running through these massive systems is a critical variable that most of the industry is flying blind on. Omen is changing the game. They see the future of infrastructure exactly the way we do, better monitoring to optimally support compute customers. Excited to support their vision!"

"I started working with heavy equipment manufacturers as a teenager and watched machines fail because of the antiquated methods the industry uses for monitoring fluid health. Taking a sample, shipping it to a lab, and waiting days for results is dangerously inadequate when you're protecting billions in GPU infrastructure and operating industrial machines," said Zach Laberge, Founder and CEO of Omen AI. "Omen AI was built to prevent catastrophic failure. We help data centers push their hardware to the absolute limit, unlocking compute performance operators didn't know they had, and enabling industrial machine operators to prevent costly failure."

How It Works

The AI boom is pushing data centers into liquid cooling at an unprecedented scale. Global data center capacity is expected to nearly double to 200 GW by 2030, according to McKinsey, and liquid cooling is becoming the default for new construction. As liquid-cooled infrastructure scales, the cooling fluid itself becomes a massive, unmonitored point of failure. Protecting billions in GPUs today still means mailing fluid samples to a lab and waiting days for results. Omen AI eliminates the waiting time with continuous monitoring.

Omen AI ships in two configurations:

Permanent sensor: Connects directly to the machine's fluid system with a one-time, non-invasive installation. Continuously tracks metal content, bio contamination, and wear patterns, building a health trajectory over time.

Connects directly to the machine's fluid system with a one-time, non-invasive installation. Continuously tracks metal content, bio contamination, and wear patterns, building a health trajectory over time. Portable diagnostic unit: Delivers the same spectroscopic precision in a unit technicians can bring to any machine, on-site or in the field, for an immediate diagnosis.

Both form factors analyze 21+ elemental signatures simultaneously, replacing the sample-and-wait model with continuous, real-time data.

Deployed at Scale

Omen AI's customers include:

Data centers representing $200B in assets operating 10–14 GW of capacity, where Omen AI monitors coolant health in real time

representing $200B in assets operating 10–14 GW of capacity, where Omen AI monitors coolant health in real time Industrial fleet operators including Carolina CAT and dealerships across the US and Canada

Together, those customers generate over $150 billion in revenue and operate more than 2 million machines.

"Whether it's a liquid-cooled AI infrastructure or a fleet of industrial machines, the cost of an unplanned failure is staggering. Despite the high stakes, these systems are still monitored with lab tests that take days. Omen AI built the solution: continuous, real-time visibility into the health of the machines doing the world's most critical work. Zach and his team aren't just building a better sensor; they're building the nervous system for the machines powering the modern world," said Cory Rellas of Nava Ventures.

About Omen AI

Omen AI builds continuous fluid analysis sensors for the machines the world depends on. Its spectroscopic sensors attach directly to a machine's fluid system and continuously analyze metal content, bio-contaminants, wear patterns, and fluid degradation, giving operators advance warning of failures that traditional quarterly testing would miss. Omen AI is deployed in data centers managing 10–14 GW of capacity and industrial fleets across North America.

Founded in 2024 by 20-year-old CEO Zach Laberge and based in San Francisco, Omen AI has raised $41.5 million in total funding. The company is backed by Nava Ventures, CRV, Sheryl Sandberg, Mann+Hummel, Caffeinated Capital, Vanderbilt, Genius Ventures, LMNT Ventures and a network of strategic operators from across the AI infrastructure ecosystem.

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SOURCE Omen AI