OmicsBank Raises $2.25M to Expand Clinical Data Infrastructure Globally for Healthcare, Life Sciences, and Frontier AI Labs

Seed funding from Redesign Health fuels U.S. expansion and broadens access to clinical and multi-omics data from Asia, bringing greater diversity to drug development and healthcare AI.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OmicsBank, a clinical data infrastructure company connecting fragmented hospital data for drug development and healthcare AI, today announced $2.25 million in seed funding from global venture capital and technology firm Redesign Health. The investment will support U.S. expansion across health systems, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, CROs, and AI developers, while growing its clinical data network across Asia and the Middle East.

Global drug development and healthcare AI rely heavily on clinical and genomic datasets from the U.S. and Europe, leaving some of the world's largest populations significantly underrepresented in the evidence used to develop drugs, identify biomarkers, and train medical AI. India alone accounts for nearly 20% of the world's population, and South Asian countries represent nearly 25% of the world's population, yet they account for approximately 2% or less of participants in large-scale global genomic research.

OmicsBank is building the infrastructure to close that gap. Founded in 2025 by Sumit Sinha and Vijay Goel, the company's technology now sits inside more than 90 hospitals and diagnostic labs in Asia, standardizing and de-identifying multimodal data at the source. Its ecosystem currently includes longitudinal EHR data from 12.5 million patients, more than 30 million DICOM images, 6 million pathology slides, and 500,000 genome sequences.

OmicsBank is already working with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies on drug development and real-world evidence studies across oncology, neurology, cardiology, nephrology, endocrinology, immunology, and dermatology. The company is also working with frontier AI organizations on pre-training, post-training, and reinforcement learning (RL) for clinical and multimodal models.

"Drug development and healthcare AI are becoming increasingly sophisticated, but the data powering them still represents a relatively narrow slice of the world," said Sumit Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO of OmicsBank. "We've built the infrastructure to make rich clinical and biological data from Asia and other underrepresented populations available for research, ethically and at scale, while remaining compliant with local and international laws. As we expand beyond Asia, including the U.S., we see an opportunity to connect that global data foundation with leading health systems, drug developers, and AI companies to build a much richer picture of human health."

Representation is only part of the challenge. Hospital data remains fragmented across EHRs, labs, imaging, pathology, and other systems, making it difficult to build longitudinal patient records linking diagnoses, treatments, and outcomes. That fragmentation has also limited researchers' ability to tap the scale and diversity of clinical data across Asia, the US, and the EU.

OmicsBank standardizes and de-identifies that information within the hospital environment, linking clinical events with imaging and multi-omics data. For pharma, biotech, and frontier AI teams, that means diverse, research-ready multimodal data to study disease, biomarkers, and treatment response, and to train and evaluate models. For participating hospitals, it means tools to query their own clinical archives, identify research cohorts, and support prospective studies.

In the U.S., OmicsBank is pursuing a two-sided expansion strategy: providing pharmaceutical, biotechnology, CRO, and frontier AI organizations with access to research-ready data from Asia, while partnering with U.S. health systems to build research-ready data infrastructure and bring additional populations into its standardized, longitudinal data network. Together, this creates opportunities for research across populations and geographies using multimodal, multi-omics data.

"Healthcare innovation has become global, and we believe some of the companies with the greatest potential to impact U.S. healthcare will come from exceptional founders solving problems at global scale," said Neil Patel, Head of Ventures at Redesign Health. "With OmicsBank, we underwrote Sumit and Vijay first, and the market second. They saw early that the lack of well-structured, representative clinical data was becoming a constraint on drug development and research, and they moved quickly to do something about it. Between them, they have built five companies and know how to operate in exactly the conditions OmicsBank demands, where progress depends on earning the trust of hospitals one institution at a time. That combination of speed and operating judgment is rare, and it's what gave us the conviction to invest."

"Making medical and pharmaceutical research more representative of emerging-market populations is not only a matter of inclusion. People underrepresented in medical research make up the majority of the world's population. OmicsBank is building the infrastructure to make this data accessible and improve healthcare globally," said Oscar Ramos Moreno, Managing General Partner at Orbit Ventures, who led OmicsBank's pre-seed round in 2025.

With the new funding, OmicsBank will expand its hospital network across the U.S., the Middle East, and Southeast Asia while growing relationships with pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and AI companies. The company is also developing GPU-enabled research environments for AI model training, reinforcement learning environments, biomarker discovery, real-world evidence, and other computational biology research.

About OmicsBank

OmicsBank is a clinical data infrastructure company. Its platform is deployed within hospital and diagnostic networks across South Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, turning fragmented, unstructured clinical records into standardized, de-identified, patient-level datasets that research and AI systems can query directly. Its offering spans FHIR, OMOP CDM-structured EHR data, imaging, and genomic, transcriptomic, proteomic, phenomic, and metabolomic datasets and biospecimens — all made available under IRB and ethics committee approval, through an ISO 27001-certified, HIPAA- and GDPR-compliant process. OmicsBank works with pharma companies and frontier AI labs on drug discovery, drug development, and clinical AI. Backed by Redesign Health and Orbit Ventures, OmicsBank is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Learn more at omicsbank.com.

About Redesign Health

Redesign Health is a global venture and applied technology firm focused on building next-generation healthcare companies. We manage venture capital and venture buyout strategies, each powered by an AI operating system and team of leading technologists, entrepreneurs, and investors. Our venture capital strategy backs exceptional founders at the earliest stage—often before an idea is fully formed—and provides first institutional capital and an unmatched degree of strategic leverage and domain expertise through exit. Our venture buyout strategy partners with proven management teams through control investments and delivers outsized value by rewiring core products and workflows with AI. Since inception in 2018, Redesign and our portfolio companies have touched the lives of more than 15 million patients, raised over $1.5 billion from premier institutional, sovereign, and strategic investors, and built distinctive partnerships with marquee healthcare organizations and senior leaders around the world. Redesign is based in New York and has offices in Bengaluru, Los Angeles, and Riyadh. For more information, visit www.redesignhealth.com

Media Contact:

OmicsBank: [email protected]

Redesign Health: [email protected]

SOURCE Redesign Health; OmicsBank