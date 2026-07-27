OmniActive Introduces Fenavari

A clinically backed, integrated extract to help support women though midlife hormonal changes

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. and MUMBAI, India, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniActive Health Technologies, a global leader in science-backed natural ingredients, is entering the women's health category with Fenavari, a proprietary, clinically studied botanical ingredient to help support women through normal hormonal changes during perimenopause, menopause, and post-menopause. This new ingredient is backed by new clinical science, adding first-of-its-kind scientific validation to the category.

OmniActive Health Technologies

Combining fenugreek (Trigonella foenum-graecum) and shatavari (Asparagus racemosus), Fenavari delivers a multi-benefit approach in a plant-based ingredient extract. In the new randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose ranging, clinical study published in Women's Health Reports (Mary Ann Liebert, a part of Sage), Fenavari was shown to support seven key concerns associated with midlife hormonal changes, including fewer instances of hot flashes and night sweats, maintenance of healthy hormonal balance, and support for sleep quality, mood, occasional feelings of anxiety, and sexual wellness.

As menopause continues to gain visibility, OmniActive identified ongoing gaps in the wellness category, including fragmented single-need solutions, limited clinical validation, delayed benefits, and the continued neglect of perimenopause. OmniActive's proprietary research with nearly 500 women ages 45+ found that 61% experience hot flashes, 62% report trouble sleeping, 57% experience night sweats, and 51% experience mood swings, while 63% turn to natural remedies and over-the-counter products for relief.

"Shatavari may be trending, but both shatavari and fenugreek have a long history of use in women's health," said Keya Shah, Senior Director, Women's Health Category, OmniActive. "Fenavari harnesses the power of both botanicals in one clinically studied, integrated extract, giving brands and doctors a natural solution for the full menopausal journey. In fact, we recently conducted a survey and found nine out of 10 healthcare professionals said they'd recommend Fenavari to their patients to help address symptoms associated with hormonal changes during menopause."

The Science Behind the Synergy

In the clinical study involving 138 women aged 40-60, Fenavari demonstrated significant improvements compared to placebo across key parameters. Women taking either a 300 mg or 500 mg dose saw improvements in menopause symptoms as early as day 14 of supplementation. At the end of the study, Fenavari demonstrated:

Up to 52% reduction in hot flashes at 300 mg and up to 61% at 500 mg

Up to 47% reduction in night sweats at 300 mg and up to 51% at 500 mg

Support for sleep quality

Support for mood and occasional feelings of anxiety

Support for sexual wellness

Support for healthy hormonal balance, including significant increases in estradiol and decreases in FSH (follicle-stimulating hormone)

Fenavari was developed after researching botanical combinations and their mechanisms of action (MOA) to help address these needs as a single-ingredient solution that supports women across the menopausal transition, integrating standardized extracts of shatavari and fenugreek. OmniActive employed AI-based validation to support the MOA and synergistic effects of the two botanicals, while clinical research provides deeper confidence in Fenavari's ability to support women during this period—offering a science-driven option for brands seeking more comprehensive perimenopause and menopause support.

"Fenavari utilizes the distinctive phytochemical profiles of fenugreek and shatavari, extracted through our proprietary Integrated Actives technology to provide a highly bioactive extract standardized to 6% shatavarin IV and 4% protodioscin using HPLC method. This integration enhances their complementary phytoestrogenic and adaptogenic properties, allowing for a more comprehensive approach to wellness for women entering their midlife and beyond," said Abhijeet Morde, Vice President, Early Discovery & Translation Science, OmniActive. "We remain committed to advancing our clinical research program for Fenavari in order to further substantiate its scientific foundation."

Fenavari fills a market void with a clinically studied, integrated botanical that simplifies formulation for brands while offering consumers a new solution for menopause-related wellness needs. Fenavari is manufactured using green solvents, and is free from estrogen, hormones, and soy and will be available to formulators later this year. To learn more, visit https://omniactives.com/coming-soon-fenavari/.

About OmniActive Health Technologies

Established in 2005, OmniActive Health Technologies is committed to leading the consumer wellness industry through innovative science and natural ingredients. The company delivers science-backed, IP-protected Specialty Actives and an extensive portfolio of Standard Actives for global customers in the dietary supplements, functional foods, and beverage markets. Offices are located in Mumbai, India; Bridgewater, New Jersey; and Amsterdam, Netherlands.

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SOURCE Fenavari