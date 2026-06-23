OMNICOM AND DISNEY ADVERTISING TEAM UP TO ENABLE SMARTER SEQUENTIAL ADVERTISING IN STREAMING

Innovative Solution Reduces Ad Repetition, Improves Personalization

Across Both VOD and Live Sports & Entertainment

Announcement continues Omnicom Media's Cannes News Blitz Revealing First-Mover Collaborations That Connect Brand Content to Platform Programming, Viewing Experiences and Consumer Expectations

CANNES, France, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Media, an Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) Connected Capability, and Disney Advertising are collaborating on a new CTV advertising solution - powered by Innovid, and enabled by Omnicom - that can trigger dynamic delivery of new advertising content in both video on demand and live sports & entertainment experiences that both reduces ad repetition and improves personalization.

Through this collaboration, Omnicom Media and Disney Advertising are meeting consumer expectations by enabling smarter frequency management and sequential storytelling that delivers the right message at the right moment and stronger outcomes for marketers.

The solution grew out of findings from two recent studies from Omnicom Media Intelligence. With "Why Frequency Matters: Combating Negative Reach," OM revealed that while overexposure to the same ad created "negative reach" – the point at which repeated impressions frustrate consumers and damage brand perception, consumers did not have an issue with seeing ads from the same brand with different creative executions. These findings were further validated in its latest report - "Connected Content" – in which OM examined consumer sentiment around the state of advertising and explored what drives engagement across content and delivery experiences. When asked how they would improve advertising, approximately half of all respondents cited "less repetition" as a primary way that advertising needs to improve.

"Omnicom Media and Disney Advertising are helping brands get better outcomes from their investment in premium streaming content and live sports & entertainment," said Omnicom Media Chief Product Officer Megan Pagliuca. "Instead of the risk of consumers seeing the same message over and over, advertisers can now move beyond the repetitive cycle with dynamic delivery of sequential storytelling that advances the customer journey."

How It Works

By understanding audience exposure by session, advertisers can deliver a sequence of complementary creative messages — across 15-, 30-, and 60-second formats — that build on one another to guide consumers through a brand story, product narrative, or customer journey. The result is a more relevant advertising experience that preserves the benefits of frequency while reducing the fatigue and frustration often associated with seeing the same ad creative repeatedly.

By combining Disney's premium content, engaged audiences and proprietary Audience Graph with Omnicom's Acxiom identity solution and Innovid's creative sequencing technology, this collaboration works to deliver a more sophisticated approach to storytelling, with advanced measurement built in.

In addition, for video on demand activations, Disney Advertising is using artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze the content of programming, allowing marketers to initiate brand messaging with contextual relevance.

Using Omnicom's Omni Video Content measurement tool, advertisers can understand how sequential storytelling influences engagement, reach, frequency, and business results.

The collaboration underscores the growing industry focus on balancing advertising effectiveness with viewer experience as streaming platforms mature and advertisers look for more advanced ways to manage exposure, creative sequencing, and engagement across connected TV environments.

"As streaming technology continues to advance, brands have new opportunities to tell stories that evolve with each impression," said Jamie Power, SVP, Addressable Sales, Disney Advertising. "Rather than delivering the same message repeatedly, advertisers can use each exposure to build on a narrative, introduce new ideas, and deepen consumer engagement. That's a fundamentally more powerful approach to storytelling and one that creates more value for both consumers and marketers."

The capability is currently live in the US, with EU launching late in 2026 and LATAM following.

CONTACT: [email protected]

ABOUT OMNICOM MEDIA

Omnicom Media, an Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) Connected Capability, is the world's largest global media management network. Powered by the Omni Intelligence Platform, Omnicom Media agencies leverage $75.6 billion in billings, 40,000+ specialists across 70+ markets, and the industry's most powerful portfolio identity, commerce, and intelligence assets to design dynamic Growth Ecosystems that enable the world's most ambitious businesses to grow faster and smarter. The Omnicom Media portfolio includes global media agency brands OMD, Initiative, PHD, UM, Hearts & Science, and Mediahub; core Omnicom Integrated Media offerings Acxiom, the world's premier identity solution, and the Flywheel digital commerce practice; and specialty services across the cloud consulting, creator, financial, healthcare, and sports & entertainment categories.

SOURCE Omnicom Media