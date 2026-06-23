Omnicom Launches Acxiom Fan Graph to Give Brands a More Complete View of Sports Fandom

New sports marketing intelligence solution unifies fan data across media, commerce, and consumer engagement

PARIS, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) today announced the launch of Acxiom Fan Graph, a new sports marketing intelligence solution anchored by Real ID™. The platform unifies data signals across media, commerce, attendance, purchases, participation, and consumer identity into a privacy-compliant view of fandom, giving brands the competitive insight they need to connect with sports audiences.

The solution addresses one of the biggest challenges in modern marketing. While the global sports marketing and sponsorship market is valued at approximately $92 billion and projected to grow to $156 billion by 2032, marketers still struggle to understand which fans matter most, how fandom influences consumer behavior, and how sports investments drive business growth.

Fan intelligence remains fragmented across streaming platforms, social networks, fantasy sports, ticketing, retail, loyalty programs, and live events. As a result, brands often rely on reach, impressions, and exposure to evaluate sports investments, without a clear understanding of how fandom translates into engagement, purchases, and long-term customer value.

Built on Real ID™, Acxiom's Fan Graph connects intelligence across 260 million U.S. consumers and 2.6 billion global consumers to create a comprehensive, privacy-compliant understanding of sports fandom. Available through Omni, Omnicom's agentic marketing intelligence platform, it helps marketers optimize audience planning, creative development, media activation, commerce opportunities, sponsorship strategy, athlete representation and partnership, and measurement through a single connected view of fans.

By connecting identity, behavior, and outcomes, Acxiom Fan Graph helps brands move beyond assumptions to uncover actionable insights into what drives fan engagement and growth.

"Sports has become one of the world's most powerful cultural and commercial forces, yet marketers still struggle to connect fan engagement to business outcomes," said George Manas, Chief Growth & Solutions Officer at Omnicom. "Fan Graph changes that. By creating a unified view of fandom, we're helping brands better understand their audiences, activate them more effectively, and measure the impact of sports investments with greater precision and accountability."

The launch builds on Omnicom's industry-leading Sports & Entertainment capabilities, which span commerce, experiences, media, sponsorship strategy, athlete partnerships, and measurement. Omnicom manages $9.9 billion in sponsorship influence, oversees one in three sports media dollars, maintains more than 500 partnerships across leagues and platforms, manages hundreds of athlete relationships, and has visibility into more than 20,000 sporting events annually.

This unique position enables Acxiom Fan Graph to function not just as a data source, but as the operating system for sports marketing strategy, activation, and measurement at scale.

Omnicom will discuss Acxiom Fan Graph during a special session at the Omnicom Space during Cannes Lions on Tuesday, June 23rd at 12pm CEST. To attend in person, please RSVP. A livestream will also be available for Omnicom employees, clients, and partners on Omnicom's Cannes website.

About Omnicom

Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) is the world's leading marketing and sales company, built for intelligent growth in the next era. Powered by Omni and its proprietary data and identity, Omnicom's Connected Capabilities unite the company's world-class agency brands, exceptional talent, and deep domain expertise across media, commerce, consulting, precision marketing, advertising, production, health, public relations, branding, and experiential to address clients' most critical growth priorities. For more information, visit www.omc.com.

SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.