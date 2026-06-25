OMNICOM MEDIA AND NBCUNIVERSAL LAUNCH DYNAMIC CONTEXTUAL ADVERTISING SOLUTION TO REDEFINE CREATIVE PERFORMANCE IN CTV

New Solution Combines AI-Powered Creative Optimization In-Flight with Contextual Signals to Deliver More Relevant Advertising Experiences Across Streaming Environments

Announcement Wraps Omnicom Media's Cannes News Blitz Revealing First-Mover Partnerships That Connect Brand Content to Platform Programming, Viewing Experiences and Consumer Expectations

CANNES, France, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Media, an Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) connected capability, and NBCUniversal have co-developed a new solution to bring greater contextual intelligence and creative relevance to CTV advertising. The initiative combines audience and performance data from Omnicom's Acxiom identity solution with NBCUniversal's contextual signals to power Dynamic Contextual Content (DCC), a new approach to CTV advertising that aligns tailored creative messaging with specific episodes and environments in-flight.

The initiative is designed to help brands develop adaptive creative experiences tailored to how consumers engage with streaming content in real time. By pairing contextual signals with AI-powered creative production and optimization, the companies are creating a more intelligent, self-optimizing CTV system that enables brands to rethink how creative performance is measured and delivered.

For example, a travel brand could run a connected TV campaign across NBCUniversal programming tied to summer travel planning. Based on contextual signals combined with real-time engagement data, the travel brand could adapt its creative mid-flight based on the more optimally performing content environment.

The DCC solution grew out of Omnicom Media's Connected Content study, which examined consumer sentiment around the current state of advertising and explored the factors that drive engagement across content and delivery experiences. The research found that while streaming environments have evolved rapidly, creative formats and delivery systems have not kept pace with how audiences actually experience CTV content today.

"Consumers expect advertising to feel more connected to the experience they are having in the moment," said Megan Pagliuca, Chief Product Officer at Omnicom Media. "Today, even premium CTV advertising is often delivered without consideration for the context surrounding it. Through this collaboration with NBCUniversal, we are bringing together data, content intelligence, and AI-powered creative capabilities to help brands move from simply reaching audiences to delivering relevance within the moments that matter most."

How It Works

Acxiom audience data is paired with NBCUniversal content metadata to identify priority shows, episodes, environments, and moments. Advertisers can then map tailored creative variants - enabled by the Omnicom Production AI-driven content and production engine - to the content moments where they are expected to resonate most strongly with their specific audiences, moving from fixed creative assets to in-flight creative optimization. Creative versioning is informed by performance measurement and integrated into Omni's Video Content. With this integration, brands understand which combination of contextual tags and creative versions are driving business objectives.

"Marketers are navigating a fragmented, highly competitive ecosystem while being held to performance metrics," said Ryan McConville, Chief Product Officer and EVP, Ad Products & Solutions, NBCUniversal. "By pairing NBCUniversal's content metadata with Omnicom's audience and performance data, we can make creative optimization actionable and open up more relevant, effective ways for brands to engage their customers."

The collaboration reflects a broader shift in the streaming marketplace, where marketers are increasingly focused not only on reaching audiences at scale, but also on improving the quality and contextual relevance of each advertising exposure.

The Dynamic Contextual Content solution is currently in beta and is expected to be live in the US by end of year.

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About Omnicom Media

Omnicom Media, an Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) Connected Capability, is the world's largest global media management network. Powered by the Omni Intelligence Platform, Omnicom Media agencies leverage $75.6 billion in billings, 40,000+ specialists across 70+ markets, and the industry's most powerful portfolio identity, commerce, and intelligence assets to design dynamic Growth Ecosystems that enable the world's most ambitious businesses to grow faster and smarter. The Omnicom Media portfolio includes global media agency brands OMD, Initiative, PHD, UM, Hearts & Science, and Mediahub; core Omnicom Integrated Media offerings Acxiom, the world's premier identity solution, and the Flywheel digital commerce practice; and specialty services across the cloud consulting, creator, financial, healthcare, and sports & entertainment categories. For more information visit omnicommedia.com

SOURCE Omnicom Media