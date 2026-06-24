OMNICOM MEDIA AND PARAMOUNT INTRODUCE DYNAMIC STREAMING FIXED AD UNIT TO POWER PERSONALIZED STORYTELLING ACROSS PREMIERE WEEK PROGRAMMING

First-To-Market Capability Combines Premium Streaming Inventory, Audience Intelligence and Sequential Creative to Help Brands Move Beyond the One Size Fits All Ad Experience

Announcement Marks Day 3 of Omnicom Media's Cannes News Blitz Revealing First-Mover Partnerships That Connect Content to Platform Programming, Viewing Experiences and Consumer Expectations

CANNES, France, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Media, an Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) Connected Capability, and Paramount today announced a new collaboration to enhance Paramount's Streaming Fixed Units, which delivers high-impact guaranteed placements during the first seven days of new episode premieres for Paramount's biggest series. Through this collaboration, Paramount and Omnicom will transform the ad format from a fixed creative execution into an adaptive, intelligent, and contextually responsive advertising environment – designed to create a more dynamic and personalized experience for audiences and brand marketers.

Omnicom's audience intelligence and measurement infrastructure will combine with Paramount's premium streaming inventory to adapt a brand's creative messaging based on audience, location, or other relevant information. Advertisers can also guide viewers through a progressive narrative arc, optimized for smarter storytelling with each subsequent touchpoint delivering the next chapter of a campaign. Messaging is frequency capped and sequenced to create a more intentional consumer engagement while preserving scale and enabling measurement.

The collaboration was developed in response to findings from Omnicom Media's Connected Content study, which examined consumer sentiment around the current advertising landscape and explored the factors that drive engagement across both content and delivery experiences. The research found that audiences are increasingly receptive to advertising experiences that feel relevant, intentional, and connected rather than repetitive.

"This solution is about bringing intelligence and narrative progression to one of streaming's most valuable ad formats," said Megan Pagliuca, Chief Product Officer, Omnicom Media. "Consumers have made it clear that repetitive, advertising diminishes engagement. By combining premium streaming inventory with audience intelligence and sequential storytelling, we are creating a model that allows brands to build momentum and relevance with audiences over time rather than restarting the conversation with every impression."

"Streaming has created enormous opportunities for premium storytelling, and advertisers are looking for ways to make those moments work harder," said Leo O'Conner, Executive Vice President, Digital & Streaming, Paramount Advertising. "Together with Omnicom Media, we are evolving Streaming Fixed Units into a smarter, more adaptive advertising experience that combines the impact of premiere programming with the precision and accountability marketers increasingly expect."

The capability is currently in beta tests with several Omnicom Media clients, including Volkswagen of America and Princess Cruises.

"We have been chasing relevance and creative storytelling at scale in streaming environments for years. What makes this approach compelling is the ability to turn a high-impact premiere placement into the beginning of a connected, multiple exposure consumer journey. It creates the potential for us to more intentionally and effectively engage our target audience and make each impression more purposeful." Nick Charrow, Director of Media for beta-test participant Princess Cruises

How It Works

Under the new solution, audience intelligence from Omnicom's Acxiom identity platform is integrated into Paramount's streaming environment to inform real-time creative decisioning of the Streaming Fixed Units during the seven-day premiere window. Viewers exposed to the initial ad are then entered into a retargeting pool, allowing brands to deliver sequenced creative messaging enabled- by the Omnicom Production AI-driven content and production engine - throughout the remainder of the campaign window.

The initiative also creates new opportunities for advertisers to connect the creative experience in streaming to measurable business outcomes. Through Omni Video Content, in partnership with VideoAmp, brands can connect business objectives, including downstream search and conversion activity, to Streaming Fixed Unit creative versions. Brands will also be able to extend sequential storytelling across multiple premiere events, creating larger connected narratives personalized to different audience segments.

The solution is expected to be fully live in the US for Omnicom clients in Q3, and internationally by Q1 2027

CONTACT: [email protected]

About Omnicom Media

Omnicom Media, an Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) Connected Capability, is the world's largest global media management network. Powered by the Omni Intelligence Platform, Omnicom Media agencies leverage $75.6 billion in billings, 40,000+ specialists across 70+ markets, and the industry's most powerful portfolio identity, commerce, and intelligence assets to design dynamic Growth Ecosystems that enable the world's most ambitious businesses to grow faster and smarter. The Omnicom Media portfolio includes global media agency brands OMD, Initiative, PHD, UM, Hearts & Science, and Mediahub; core Omnicom Integrated Media offerings Acxiom, the world's premier identity solution, and the Flywheel digital commerce practice; and specialty services across the cloud consulting, creator, financial, healthcare, and sports & entertainment categories. For more information visit omnicommedia.com

About Paramount, a Skydance Corporation

Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY) is a leading, next‑generation global media and entertainment company, comprised of three business segments: Studios, Direct-to-Consumer, and TV Media. The Company's portfolio unites legendary brands, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Television, CBS, CBS News, CBS Sports, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, SHOWTIME®, Paramount+, Pluto TV, Skydance Animation, Film, Television, and Interactive/Games, and the newly established Paramount Sports Entertainment. For more information, please visit www.paramount.com.

SOURCE Omnicom Media