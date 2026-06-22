OMNICOM MEDIA BECOMES NETFLIX'S FIRST DATA COLLABORATION PARTNER FOR AI-POWERED AD CREATIVES

Announcement Launches Omnicom Media's Cannes News Blitz Revealing Partnerships that Connect Brand Content to Streaming Programming, Viewing Experiences and Consumer Expectations

CANNES, France, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Media, an Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) Connected Capability, and Netflix today announced a new collaboration that combines Omnicom's Media Group's Acxiom audience intelligence with Netflix's AI-powered advertising technology to help brands deliver more engaging and personally relevant advertising experiences on Netflix. Clients will be able to use Netflix's AI-enabled ad format, which marries advertisers' creative with the shows, films, and worlds Netflix members love, with Acxiom insights to create, optimize, and measure campaigns tailored to viewers' habits.

This capability reflects findings in Omnicom Media's Connected Content research, which explores what types of content, creative experiences and delivery methods drive stronger engagement and connection with audiences. Consumers respond more positively to advertising experiences that align with the content they are actively choosing to watch and that feel additive, timely, and personalized rather than interruptive.

"Consumers have made it clear that relevance drives engagement, particularly in premium streaming environments where expectations for the viewing experience are exceptionally high," said Megan Pagliuca, Chief Product Officer, Omnicom Media. "This collaboration with Netflix creates an enhanced framework for how brands can connect audience intelligence with creative transformation in real time. By bringing these capabilities together, we are enabling brands to deliver advertising that feels more connected to the moments in which viewers are already highly engaged."

Under the collaboration, Omnicom Media will provide advertiser-defined Acxiom audience segments alongside a brand brief. Netflix then applies those audience segments with its proprietary AI engines and LLM-enabled technology to fuse relevant Netflix titles with assets produced by the Omnicom Production content engine to build a highly personalized and engaging ad for members. This allows advertisers to show up in ways that feel natural and to build multiple iterations of a single ad.

"Since launching the Netflix Ads Suite, we've been committed to reimagining what advertising performance looks like. By combining Omnicom's audience planning with Netflix's AI capabilities, proprietary first-party data, and some of the most popular and beloved shows and movies, we can deliver ads that are as compelling as the titles they surround. For Omnicom clients, this offers creative that doesn't just capture attention — it drives outcomes. That's the power of bringing creativity, media, data, and AI together on one service," said Jon Whitticom, Vice President of Ads Product, Netflix.

In addition to expanded relevance and personalization, the collaboration provides advertisers with closed-loop first-party measurement capabilities to better understand campaign effectiveness and performance across audiences, format variants, and content environments.

"As marketers, we are constantly looking for ways to make advertising feel more relevant and additive to the consumer experience," says Catherine Berger at Bimbo Bakeries. "What stood out for us is the ability to align creative with the content environment in a way that feels natural and personalized, while still maintaining speed to market and brand consistency at scale."

The capability will be available to Omnicom Media clients in the US and will roll out to additional countries by the end of the year.

CONTACT: [email protected]

ABOUT OMNICOM MEDIA

Omnicom Media, an Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) Connected Capability, is the world's largest global media management network. Powered by the Omni Intelligence Platform, Omnicom Media agencies leverage $75.6 billion in billings, 40,000+ specialists across 70+ markets, and the industry's most powerful portfolio identity, commerce, and intelligence assets to design dynamic Growth Ecosystems that enable the world's most ambitious businesses to grow faster and smarter. The Omnicom Media portfolio includes global media agency brands OMD, Initiative, PHD, UM, Hearts & Science, and Mediahub; core Omnicom Integrated Media offerings Acxiom, the world's premier identity solution, and the Flywheel digital commerce practice; and specialty services across the cloud consulting, creator, financial, healthcare, and sports & entertainment categories.

SOURCE Omnicom Media