Omnicom Named World's Most Effective Holding Group in 2025 Effie Index

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) has been named the World's Most Effective Holding Group in the 2025 Global Effie Index®, the definitive global ranking of marketing effectiveness. This marks the third year in a row – and the fourth time in five years – that Omnicom has earned the top honor.

Omnicom Media and BBDO Worldwide ranked among the top five Most Effective Agency Networks in the global ranking, placing #3 and #4 respectively. For Most Effective Agency Office, AlmapBBDO claimed the global title for the third consecutive year.

When analyzing the Index by region, Omnicom was named the #1 Holding Group across Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In Latin America specifically, it also claimed the #1 spot for Agency Network (BBDO Worldwide) and Agency Office (AlmapBBDO), further proving its dominance in the region.

"We've always believed awards rooted in effectiveness carry the most weight, and that's what this Effie Index represents," said John Wren, Chairman and CEO of Omnicom. "For an idea to make an impact in today's marketing landscape, it needs enduring brand platforms, cultural relevance, and disciplined execution. We deliver this for our clients and consistently drive measurable business results. Congratulations to our teams around the world whose powerful work made this honor possible."

Now in its 15th year, the Effie Index recognizes the marketers, brands, agencies, and networks behind the world's most effective work, drawing from finalist and winning entries submitted across regional, national, and global Effie Awards competitions.

"The Effie Index has become the gold standard for measuring marketing effectiveness, and the companies that top these rankings have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to creating work that truly works," said Traci Alford, Global CEO of Effie Worldwide. "By retaining its title as the #1 Most Effective Holding Group for the third consecutive year, Omnicom and its network of agencies have shown that, for them, effectiveness isn't just a goal - it's embedded in their culture. That level of consistency and strength is absolutely worth celebrating. Congratulations to everyone at Omnicom on this well-earned achievement."

This ranking adds to Omnicom's recent accolades, including Holding Company of the Year for the 2026 ANDY Awards, top holding company in the WARC Effective 100, and the holding company with the most agencies named to Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies 2026.

The 2025 Effie Index rankings are representative of Effie Awards finalists and winners determined between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2025. To learn more about the 2025 Effie Index, visit effieindex.com.

About Omnicom

Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) is the world's leading marketing and sales company, built for intelligent growth in the next era. Powered by Omni and its proprietary data and identity, Omnicom's Connected Capabilities unite the company's world‑class agency brands, exceptional talent, and deep domain expertise across media, commerce, consulting, precision marketing, advertising, production, health, public relations, branding, and experiential to address clients' most critical growth priorities. For more information, visit www.omc.com.

SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.