OMNICOM TO PRESENT AT THE J.P. MORGAN GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY, MEDIA AND COMMUNICATIONS CONFERENCE

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) today announced that it will present at the J.P. Morgan Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, Massachusetts on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at 3:35 p.m. Eastern Time. Live and archived webcasts will be available at the investor relations section of omc.com.

About Omnicom

Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) is the world's leading marketing and sales company, built for intelligent growth in the next era. Powered by Omni and its proprietary data and identity, Omnicom's Connected Capabilities unite the company's world‑class agency brands, exceptional talent, and deep domain expertise across media, commerce, consulting, precision marketing, advertising, production, health, public relations, branding, and experiential to address clients' most critical growth priorities. For more information, visit omc.com

SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.