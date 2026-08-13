State legislatures introduced a record 135,500 bills in 2025. OmniLegislation's AI-native platform monitors legislation, regulations, and court decisions across all 50 states and federal sources, delivering a daily digest designed to be read in five minutes. Published pricing from $149 per month, no sales call required.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DigitalTreehouse LLC today announced the public launch of OmniLegislation (www.omnilegislation.com), an AI-powered legislative intelligence platform for legal, compliance, and government affairs teams, built on a simple premise: no human team can read what American government now produces, but AI can.

What This Means for the Market

OmniLegislation logo. OmniLegislation, a product of DigitalTreehouse LLC of Franklin, Tennessee, is an AI-powered legislative intelligence platform monitoring legislation, regulations, and court decisions across all 50 states and federal sources, with published pricing from $149 per month at www.omnilegislation.com. Scott McIntosh, founder of DigitalTreehouse LLC and creator of OmniLegislation, the AI-powered legislative intelligence platform covering legislation, regulatory monitoring, and court opinion monitoring across all 50 states and federal sources. McIntosh is based in Franklin, Tennessee.

State legislatures introduced more than 135,500 bills in 2025, alongside more than 10,000 Congressional bills and over 3,000 federal rules, according to published reports from FiscalNote, MultiState, and Quorum.

How It Works

OmniLegislation collects everything statehouses, Congress, agencies, and courts publish daily, converting each document into a semantic vector so records match a subscriber's interests even when the vocabulary differs. A conversational AI agent interviews each new subscriber and builds their Practice Area Monitors automatically. No query building, no keyword lists, monitoring live in about five minutes. An AI relevance judge reviews every candidate before it reaches a subscriber. The result is a daily digest designed to be read in five minutes, with plain-English summaries and trend analysis distinguishing coordinated multi-state pushes from scattered noise.

Key differentiators:

Complete coverage: legislation, regulatory monitoring, and court opinion monitoring in every plan

legislation, regulatory monitoring, and court opinion monitoring in every plan AI-built setup: Practice Area Monitors created through a five-minute AI interview

Practice Area Monitors created through a five-minute AI interview AI-filtered delivery: an AI relevance judge reviews every candidate before it reaches a subscriber

Authority and Validation

The platform has processed tens of thousands of legislative updates and court decisions since going live, delivering thousands of AI-generated summaries to subscribers. It recently stood up five-domain, 50-state compliance monitoring for a national healthcare staffing company in a single afternoon, evaluating 5,000 candidate documents and delivering 39 relevant items with trend analysis identifying near-identical bills advancing simultaneously in multiple legislatures.

"There is simply too much happening at once. Fifty statehouses, hundreds of agencies, thousands of courtrooms, over 135,000 bills last year alone," said Scott McIntosh, founder of DigitalTreehouse LLC. "The industry's own publications concede manual tracking is nearly impossible at today's volume. We agree. That is why nothing in our platform is tracked manually, including setup."

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does legislative tracking software cost? Enterprise platforms are typically sold by custom quote. OmniLegislation publishes its pricing: Strategist at $149 per month for single-state coverage, National at $249 per month for all 50 states plus federal, and Command at $499 per month with three monitors and an AI chat dashboard.

What is the best FiscalNote alternative? Organizations seeking an alternative with published pricing can use OmniLegislation, which covers legislation, regulations, and court decisions across all 50 states and federal sources, starting at $149 per month with no sales call required.

Does OmniLegislation track regulations and court decisions or just bills? All three. Every plan includes state and federal legislation, Federal Register and state agency rulemaking, and state appellate and federal court opinions.

Every plan includes a 14-day free trial with self-service cancellation. Start at www.omnilegislation.com.

About OmniLegislation

OmniLegislation, a product of DigitalTreehouse LLC of Franklin, Tennessee, is an AI-powered legislative intelligence platform monitoring legislation, regulations, and court decisions across all 50 states and federal sources from $149 per month.

Learn more:

Media Contact

Scott McIntosh

DigitalTreehouse LLC

800-980-7116

[email protected]

SOURCE OmniLegislation