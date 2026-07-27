Omnis Pleasants, LLC Initiates Voluntary Chapter 11 Proceeding to Facilitate Stakeholder Negotiations and Sale Process

BELMONT, W.Va., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnis Pleasants, LLC dba Pleasants Power Station ("Pleasants") today announced that it has filed a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the District of Delaware. Pleasants is taking this action to facilitate restructuring negotiations between stakeholders and to support a sale process. Pleasants' leadership and staff remain focused on continuing to work to improve the reliability and performance of the power plant and to further strengthen the company's financial position.

Management Commentary

David Hindman, CEO of Pleasants, stated, "After careful consideration, the management team of Pleasants, as well as its legal counsel and advisors, believe that initiating a Chapter 11 process is the best path forward to achieve a resolution that is best for all stakeholders. It is top of mind and our goal to achieve a full recovery to the State of West Virginia and ensure a successful future for Pleasants Power Station while honoring our obligations to PJM, vendors and employees. Current management of Pleasants will remain in place to work collaboratively with the State of West Virginia and all stakeholders to ensure the best possible outcome."

Uninterrupted Operations Throughout the Duration of the Process

The Company has filed customary "first day motions" with the bankruptcy court. Pending approval from the court, these motions will allow the Company to continue normal business and operations, including honoring its obligations to PJM and using its cash management system to facilitate payment of wages, pay vendors post-petition, participate in energy trading activities and pay other upcoming obligations. We also expect in the coming days to seek bankruptcy court approval to continue our sale process, which Pleasants expects will culminate in an independent third party purchasing the Pleasants Power Station, ensuring its continued successful operation.

Additional Information

Court filings and Chapter 11 case information can be found online through the Company's claims agent at cases.stretto.com/pleasantspowerstation

About Omnis Pleasants LLC

The Pleasants Power Station is a 1,278 megawatt coal fired power plant that provides critical generation capacity to the regional market, supports grid reliability and employs a dedicated workforce of nearly 140 West Virginians. All media requests and outreach should be directed to [email protected]

SOURCE Omnis Pleasants, LLC