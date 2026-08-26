Omnissa to host Omnissa ONE 2026, where the future of end-user computing takes shape

The annual event will highlight how organizations are shifting to an increasingly autonomous workspace and building trust in AI

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnissa, a leading digital work platform company, today announced that Omnissa ONE 2026, its flagship conference, will take place September 28–30 in Orlando, Florida. The global event will bring together the end-user computing (EUC) community, IT experts, and AI visionaries to explore how organizations can build more trust in digital work as it becomes increasingly autonomous. Attendees will get a first look at agentic innovations that transform how work gets done in the AI era, and the governance innovations that make that autonomy safe to scale.

AI is changing how work gets done, creating real opportunities to modernize the digital workspace and improve employee experience, while also creating new blind spots faster than IT can manage them. And the risk is measurable and growing. According to the Omnissa State of Digital Workspace 2026 report, 75% of enterprise-managed devices, on average, had unsanctioned AI tools installed. At the same time, as workflows become more autonomous, organizations are asking how they can trust an AI agent enough to let it act alone and scale the work.

Under the theme "Trust is built. Autonomy follows," the Omnissa ONE program will demonstrate how a unified approach to digital work is giving organizations better visibility and intelligence to close the shadow AI gap, trust autonomous workflows and realize the promised benefits of AI. Through customer stories, hands-on learning, and technical sessions, attendees will gain the practical knowledge they need to manage, secure, and govern digital work in their own organizations.

"AI is already changing how people work, whether IT has sanctioned it or not," said Shankar Iyer, CEO of Omnissa. "The organizations that win will be the ones that give employees the autonomy to work with AI, backed by the visibility and control IT needs to trust it. At Omnissa ONE, we're showing customers exactly how to build a digital work foundation strong enough to use AI with confidence instead of hesitation."

Whether attendees are looking to strengthen endpoint management and security, optimize virtual desktop investment, advance AI initiatives, or enhance digital employee experience, Omnissa ONE will offer opportunities to:

Hear real customer stories and practical use cases for autonomous workflows.

and practical use cases for autonomous workflows. Learn from Omnissa leaders about product roadmaps and new capabilities in unified endpoint management, desktop-as-a-service (DaaS), VDI and app management, digital employee experience, and security and compliance.

about product roadmaps and new capabilities in unified endpoint management, desktop-as-a-service (DaaS), VDI and app management, digital employee experience, and security and compliance. Gain hands-on experience through instructor-led labs, certification training, and live product demonstrations.

through instructor-led labs, certification training, and live product demonstrations. Network with peers, partners, and industry experts to exchange ideas and explore what's next for EUC.

The event will also feature a strong partner ecosystem, including participation from sponsors such as NVIDIA, Nutanix, Google, Amazon Web Services (AWS), IGEL, and Red Hat. At the Omnissa ONE expo, attendees can explore partner solutions and integrations that demonstrate the strength of the Omnissa platform's open ecosystem and the flexibility it provides across diverse infrastructure and endpoint environments.

Registration

To register and learn more about Omnissa ONE, visit the Omnissa ONE conference page.

About Omnissa

Omnissa is the leading digital work platform company, empowering the world's dynamic workforces to do their best work from anywhere. The company's AI-driven platform helps organizations and their people unlock significant business value with industry-leading solutions that include Unified Endpoint Management, Virtual Apps and Desktops, Digital Employee Experience and Security & Compliance. Trusted by 26,000 customers worldwide, Omnissa has a 20-year track record in defining digital workspaces. Omnissa was previously the End User Computing business unit of VMware and became an independent company in 2024. For more information, visit www.omnissa.com.

SOURCE Omnissa, LLC