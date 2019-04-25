On DNA Day 2019, Dante Labs Announces $229 Whole Genome Offer With 90-Day Result Guarantee

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International biotech company Dante Labs announced today the offer of whole genome sequencing (WGS) with interpretation for only $229 (€199). Users will receive their results within 90 days from when the saliva collection kit is received by Dante Labs, or they will get a full refund as well as the results.

"We have received great support by our users for our recent initiative to educate the British Parliament on the importance of choice in a genetic test," Dante Labs CEO Andrea Riposati declared. "We listened to people's requests and are glad to launch a special offer for DNA Day."

The offer will be valid from DNA Day (April 25, 2019) to Undiagnosed Disease Day (April 29, 2019), worldwide, with free shipping and no limits.

"In the words of one of our users," Riposati continues, "the Dante Labs Whole Genome is making an important difference in the lives of rare disease patients. The reports and the data at the very least reveal part of the puzzle and often enable specialists to then focus on those findings and target efforts to treat the individual."

Dante Labs confirms its mission to make advanced genomics accessible to everyone.

