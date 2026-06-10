On Your Mark Celebrates a Night of Impact and Community at Annual Gala

Nearly 600 attendees gather to honor leaders, supporters, and long-serving staff

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Your Mark (OYM) hosted a highly successful and well-attended Annual Gala on April 25 at the Hilton Garden Inn, bringing together nearly 600 staff, participants, supporters, partners, and community members for a night of celebration, recognition, and impact.

The sold-out event showcased the strength of the OYM community, with an energetic atmosphere enhanced by entertainment provided by MERGE Event Solutions. The evening was led by Master of Ceremonies John Bilotti, Executive Director of On Your Mark, alongside Nadia Fabozzi, Director of Development.

"This year's gala was a powerful reminder of what's possible when a community comes together with purpose," said John Bilotti. "Seeing nearly 600 people in the room, all united around our mission, reinforces our commitment to expanding opportunities and delivering meaningful programs for the individuals we serve every day."

The gala highlighted the organization's continued mission of empowering individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities through meaningful programs, services, and community integration.

"The energy in the room was incredible," added Nadia Fabozzi, Director of Development. "Events like this are about more than fundraising, they're about building lasting relationships and deepening our collective investment in inclusion, dignity, and opportunity for individuals with developmental disabilities."

A central moment of the evening was the presentation of the Judge David G. Trager Memorial Community Recognition Award and The On Your Mark Gala Honoree award presented to Gina Biancardi and James Paone. While Ralph and Jessica Marucci received the Judge David G. Trager Memorial Community Recognition Award.

"Receiving this award is incredibly meaningful, but the real recognition belongs to the staff, participants, and families who make this organization what it is," said Ralph Marucci, Owner of Hydr8. "On Your Mark represents hope, opportunity, and a commitment to doing things the right way."

OYM also proudly recognized its dedicated staff, celebrating 10 employees for 20 years of service:

Sybile Waisome

Ketly Achille

Mohammed Tabasi

Ola Oye

Annie Dipoumbi

Hawa Kamara Sherman

Catherine Fusco

Eunice Martin

David Cohen

Amy Weiss

In addition, Eric Rappaport was honored for an extraordinary 40 years of service, reflecting a lifetime of dedication to the organization and the individuals it serves.

The event was made possible through the generous support of its sponsors.

"It's an honor to be honored by an organization like On Your Mark that is truly making a difference at the ground level," said James Paone of Casa Belvedere. "The impact they have on individuals and families is tangible, and being part of that mission is something we're proud of at Casa Belvedere."

"What stood out most to me was the sense of community and genuine care in the room," added Gina Biancardi of Casa Belvedere. "On Your Mark doesn't just provide services, they create a family, and that's something worth supporting and celebrating."

Event Sponsors included:

Dependable Autobody; Integrated Community Facilities (ICF); IPower Technologies; MVS Heating and Air Conditioning Corp.; Antonio and Frederique Migliaccio; and Salmon Real Estate.

Corporate Sponsors included:

A List Janitorial Supplies; Aegis Capital Corp.; The Belvedere Club; Crossroads Unlimited; Empire State Bank; FCL Foundation; Hi-Rise Electrical Corporation; Hydr8; Honorable and Mrs. Edward Korman; Honorable Lizette Colon; The Italian Cultural Foundation at Casa Belvedere; Mr. & Mrs. John Bilotti; Lifestyles for the Disabled; OYM Board of Directors; Richmond Plumbing; RPM Insurance; Gina M. Sgarlato, Esq.; St. Peter's Class of '81; Robert Meagher; The Belvedere Club, The Votto Family; and The Weiss Family.

"The overwhelming turnout and support we experienced at this year's gala speaks volumes about the strength of our community and the belief in our mission," Bilotti added. "We are incredibly grateful to our sponsors, honorees, staff, and attendees who continue to make our work possible."

The evening not only celebrated achievements but also reinforced OYM's commitment to expanding opportunities and enhancing the lives of the individuals and families it serves.

About On Your Mark

On Your Mark is a Staten Island-based nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities through innovative programs that promote independence, inclusion, and community engagement. Save the date, August 10th will be the annual On Your Mark Tom and Michael Donovan Memorial Golf Outing, with a new addition this year, the outing will be followed by their Chips for Charity Texas hold em Tournament. Hosted at Forsgate Country Club in New Jersey. For more details visit their website, www.onyourmark.org.

Media Contact:

Brian Licata

Marvel Consults

347-563-0622

[email protected]

SOURCE On Your Mark, Inc.