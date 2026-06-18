ONE Introduces New Reese's Layered Protein Bar That "Hits Like Reese's"

"Consumers have long been skeptical that protein bars can fully deliver on taste," said Deanna Lyons, ONE Brand Manager. "By bringing Reese's-inspired decadence into a layered format, we're proving elevated flavor and functional performance can coexist with our ONE Bar that Hits Like Reese's."

A Protein Bar Designed to Stand Out

The ONE x Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Flavored Layered Protein Bar:

Made with the iconic Reese's flavor combination of chocolate and peanut butter for a decadent taste

flavor combination of chocolate and peanut butter for a decadent taste Features a layered design that enhances texture and overall eating experience

Delivers 18g of protein to support everyday routines

Designed for convenient, on-the-go snacking without compromising flavor

Where To Buy

The ONE x Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Flavored Layered Protein Bars are available now online on Amazon.

FAQs

What makes this bar different from other protein bars?

The layered format creates a more elevated texture and eating experience, creating a visible and tangible way to experience flavor and performance together. Paired with Reese's iconic flavor combination, it delivers a familiar yet standout taste, designed to Hit Like Reese's.

Is it actually a healthy snack or more like a candy bar with protein?

With 18g of protein and only 2g of sugar, this bar offers a balanced option with Reese's flavor to support everyday routines, whether it's a quick breakfast, afternoon reset or post-workout pick-me-up.

Does it actually taste like a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup?

The ONE x Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Layered Protein Bar that "Hits Like Reese's" is made with classic Reese's flavor combination of peanut butter and chocolate, giving the bar the familiar, iconic taste everyone knows and loves.

What inspired the product?

The bar brings one of the most iconic flavor combinations into a new format designed for consumers looking to integrate a delicious yet functional bar into their everyday routine.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is an industry-leading snacks company with a purpose to make more moments of goodness and a vision to lead next generation snacking. Hershey brings together more than 20,000 employees worldwide to deliver delicious, high-quality products across more than 85 brands in approximately 65 countries, generating more than $11.7 billion in annual revenues.

Hershey brings its full portfolio to market as ONE Hershey, spanning confection, salty and functional snacking categories with beloved brands like Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, KIT KAT®, Jolly Rancher, Twizzlers and Ice Breakers; salty snacks including SkinnyPop, LesserEvil, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels; and a protein portfolio including ONE Brands and Fulfil.

For more than 130 years, Hershey has operated fairly, ethically and sustainably. Founder Milton Hershey established Milton Hershey School in 1909, and that legacy of purpose endures today through the company's commitment to helping children succeed through equitable access to education.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com.

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SOURCE The Hershey Company