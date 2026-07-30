Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends

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The Hershey Company

Jul 30, 2026, 07:00 ET

HERSHEY, Pa., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced quarterly dividends of $1.452 on the Common Stock and $1.320 on the Class B Common Stock. The dividends were declared July 29, 2026, and are payable September 15, 2026, to stockholders of record as of August 14, 2026. It is the 386th consecutive regular dividend on the Common Stock and the 167th consecutive regular dividend on the Class B Common Stock.

SOURCE The Hershey Company

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