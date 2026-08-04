One of America's Top 10 Health Plans Selects HiLabs' Agentic Voice Intelligence, Built on Clean, Timely Provider Data, to Redefine Payer-Provider Outreach

Built on HiLabs' industry-leading provider data foundation, the platform transforms every payer-provider conversation into trusted operational intelligence—moving beyond the limitations of generic AI voice platforms.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HiLabs, Inc., the AI company built to solve healthcare's hardest operational and data challenges, today announced the enterprise deployment of HiLabs MCheck® Intelligent Outreach by one of America's leading health plans. The healthcare-native agentic voice intelligence platform will support multiple high-priority provider data workflows, marking another milestone in HiLabs' mission to eliminate payer-provider friction through trusted provider intelligence.

The announcement comes as health plans accelerate investments in agentic AI. Earlier this year, the nation's largest health insurer announced a $3 billion AI investment, with AI agents increasingly supporting provider-facing operations. The question is no longer whether AI will transform payer operations, but whether it is purpose-built for healthcare.

AI Voice Isn't the Innovation. Trusted Provider Intelligence Is.

Every provider conversation has the potential to improve provider directories, accelerate credentialing, strengthen regulatory compliance, increase survey completion, and reduce administrative burden. Yet for decades, provider outreach has remained one of the most labor-intensive and fragmented functions inside a health plan, relying on manual calls, disconnected workflows, and outdated provider data.

The challenge has never been making phone calls. It has been turning every provider interaction into trusted operational intelligence. Generic AI voice platforms can automate some conversations with mixed results because they are not purpose-built for healthcare. Provider outreach requires trusted provider data, healthcare-specific workflows, regulatory context, and payer business rules to make interactions meaningful. Without this foundation, AI spends valuable time discovering provider information and context instead of validating it. This limits the quality of the interaction and the value of the outcome while increasing the risk of provider abrasion.

HiLabs MCheck® Intelligent Outreach Platform (IOP) is built on the same provider data foundation that powers HiLabs' industry-leading Provider Directory Accuracy platform. Built on the principles of data reliability, relevance, and recency, that foundation has been independently validated through peer-reviewed research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) and referenced in MedPAC's Report to Congress.

Rather than starting every conversation from scratch, HiLabs begins with trusted provider intelligence. Built on a continuously validated provider data foundation, the platform reaches the right providers with accurate contact information from the outset and focuses conversations on targeted confirmations instead of lengthy discovery. Every interaction produces clean, structured, auditable data—not another unstructured call log. The result is higher-yield outreach, a better provider experience, and trusted operational intelligence that continuously strengthens the underlying provider data foundation.

"Every major technology shift creates an opportunity to rethink how an industry operates. Agentic AI represents that opportunity for healthcare. But AI is only as intelligent as the data it can trust. For more than a decade, HiLabs has built one of healthcare's most trusted foundations of clean, timely, and continuously validated provider intelligence. That's what enables our AI agents to deliver real-world outcomes—not just conversations." - Amit Garg, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer, HiLabs

Under the new engagement, MCheck® IOP will initially support quality survey operations before expanding to provider directory validation and targeted provider surveys. Each workflow is powered by healthcare-specific logic, payer-grade integrations, and structured data capture, ensuring every conversation continuously improves the provider intelligence that powers downstream operations.

Custom Engineered for the Scale and Complexity of Healthcare Operations

The HiLabs MCheck® IOP directly addresses persistent pain points that cost health plans tens of millions of dollars annually — inaccurate provider directories that trigger CMS and state regulatory penalties, provider verification processes bottlenecked by manual call volume, and survey completion rates too low to generate statistically valid insights. By automating these workflows intelligently, HiLabs enables health plan operations teams to reallocate staff capacity toward higher-complexity, judgment-intensive work while simultaneously improving data quality and regulatory defensibility.

Key capabilities of the Agentic Outreach Platform include:

Healthcare-native conversational intelligence — trained on tens of thousands of real healthcare provider call recordings and transcripts provide interactions designed around the real-world vocabulary, workflows, and compliance requirements of health plan operations, not repurposed consumer IVR logic

— trained on tens of thousands of real healthcare provider call recordings and transcripts provide interactions designed around the real-world vocabulary, workflows, and compliance requirements of health plan operations, not repurposed consumer IVR logic Agentic call orchestration — navigates multi-level IVRs including DTMF menus and voice-activated prompts, recovers from transfer loops, works through fallback numbers automatically, consolidates multiple verifications into single interactions where appropriate, maintains full audit trails on every attempt

— navigates multi-level IVRs including DTMF menus and voice-activated prompts, recovers from transfer loops, works through fallback numbers automatically, consolidates multiple verifications into single interactions where appropriate, maintains full audit trails on every attempt Script quality scoring — evaluates campaign design before launch, with completion time estimates, question quality scores, and projected response rates

— evaluates campaign design before launch, with completion time estimates, question quality scores, and projected response rates Structured data capture and downstream integration — every interaction produces clean, structured outputs that feed directly into provider data management systems, credentialing workflows, and reporting pipelines

— every interaction produces clean, structured outputs that feed directly into provider data management systems, credentialing workflows, and reporting pipelines Compliance-grade auditability — full interaction logging and audit trails designed to support NCQA, CMS, and EQRO review standards

— full interaction logging and audit trails designed to support NCQA, CMS, and EQRO review standards Measurable cost and quality outcomes — reduction in manual outreach labor costs and improvement in directory accuracy rates

From Provider Outreach to Continuous Provider Intelligence

MCheck® IOP costs one-fifth of traditional manual outreach — saving health plans millions annually at enterprise scale. Volume scales with infrastructure, not headcount: adding 50,000 calls/month requires no new hires, no training cycles, no ramp-up time. New campaigns launch in two days versus four to six weeks for manual operations.

Benchmarked directly against both manual outreach and open-source voice automation at leading health plans, MCheck® IOP delivers superior accuracy, response rates, and structured output quality — advantages that compound as call volume and campaign complexity grow.

This engagement advances HiLabs' vision of transforming provider outreach from a manual administrative function into a continuous source of trusted operational intelligence. Every provider interaction becomes an opportunity to improve the data foundation that powers provider directories, credentialing, compliance, and network operations.

For decades, provider outreach has been measured by calls completed. The next generation of healthcare operations will be measured by intelligence captured.

For more information about the HiLabs MCheck® Intelligent Outreach Platform, visit www.hilabs.com or contact us.

About HiLabs

HiLabs, Inc. is a healthcare AI company focused on solving the most complex challenges in health plan data, outreach, and operations. Its MCheck® platform suite is deployed by leading national and regional health plans to reduce friction across payer-provider workflows and lower the cost of operation at scale. Built with deep healthcare domain expertise, HiLabs combines applied AI with operational intelligence to deliver measurable, production-grade outcomes across high-impact workflows. The result is infrastructure that enables health plans to operate with precision, maintain audit-ready data, and meet rising regulatory demands with confidence.

SOURCE HiLabs