ONECOMPASS HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES RYAN BLEEKS AS PRESIDENT OF AQUINAS LEADERSHIP GROUP

DUBLIN, Ohio, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCompass Holdings is pleased to announce the appointment of Ryan Bleeks as President of Aquinas Leadership Group, marking an exciting new chapter in the company's continued growth and commitment to excellence within the pharmaceutical training industry.

Ryan Bleeks_President Aquinas

Bleeks brings more than 20 years of experience as a C-suite executive, Board Director, and Sales Executive, with a distinguished track record of leadership and innovation across ophthalmology and optometry. Throughout his career, he has built strong, lasting relationships with physicians and industry leaders, establishing a trusted network that has contributed significantly to his success. His experience includes launching more than 12 products in the eyecare space and completing multiple strategic transactions at Visiox Pharmaceuticals.

Ryan's appointment represents a strong step forward for Aquinas as the organization continues to build upon the momentum and foundation established under the leadership of Jamie Giannantonio. Since Aquinas joined the OneCompass portfolio, Jamie has played an instrumental role in growing the Aquinas brand, strengthening its market presence, and instilling the organization's Pillars of Excellence throughout the business.

"Since acquiring Aquinas in early 2025, Jamie has done an excellent job of managing the business through the transition from an owner-founder-led business to a business that is well positioned for growth and expansion. Jamie's continued support of Ryan as we transition the leadership of the business will be critical to the long-term success of Aquinas," said Matt Hartman, Chairman and CEO of OneCompass Holdings.

Jamie Giannantonio will continue to serve as an integral part of the business and the broader OneCompass vision, helping ensure a seamless leadership transition while continuing to support the long-term growth and success of Aquinas.

"It has been an incredible honor and privilege to serve Aquinas over the past 12 years. I have always believed in the phrase, "Onward and Upward," and I can confidently say that is exactly where Aquinas is headed. Ryan is the right leader to guide the organization into its next chapter, and I have every confidence that his vision, leadership, and commitment will continue to move Aquinas forward to even greater success," said Jamie Giannantonio, Out-Going President of Aquinas.

As President, Bleeks will lead Aquinas into its next phase of growth, focused on advancing customer relationships, strengthening strategic partnerships, and continuing the organization's commitment to delivering industry-leading training and education solutions.

"I am honored to lead Aquinas Leadership Group and advance the foundation that Jamie and the team have built. I look forward to leveraging my experience leading organizations through major growth and value inflection points to accelerate the business, execute with discipline, and broaden the company's strategic potential," said Ryan Bleeks, President of Aquinas.

This leadership transition reflects the continued vision and long-term strategy established by Aquinas and the entire OneCompass portfolio, one centered on innovation, operational excellence, and building organizations positioned for sustainable growth.

About OneCompass Holdings

OneCompass Holdings is a diversified ESOP holding company focused on building and supporting market-leading businesses through operational excellence, strategic investment, and long-term growth initiatives.

Learn more at www.onecompassholdings.com

About Aquinas

Aquinas is a leading training organization dedicated to delivering high-quality education, training, and development solutions to professionals across multiple industries, especially in the pharmaceutical sector.

Learn more at www.aquinaslg.com

SOURCE OneCompass Holdings