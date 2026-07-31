OneGov Launches "Pro": A Dedicated Research Desk on Every Seat for Government Affairs Teams

New tier brings AI Deep Research, policy dossiers, and committee intelligence to legislative professionals across all 50 states and Congress

AUSTIN, Texas, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneGov, the 50-state legislative intelligence platform, today announced the launch of OneGov Pro, a new tier built for government affairs teams that need to go deeper than tracking. Pro turns the everyday work of a research analyst — the kind that used to take a week of desk work — into cited answers and briefing-ready dossiers the same afternoon.

"Everything in OneGov, plus a research desk for teams that go deeper," is how the company frames it. Where the core platform tracks bills, members, and committees across every state, Pro layers on the heaviest research and monitoring tools — on every seat.

A dedicated research analyst, on retainer

At the center of Pro are two flagship capabilities:

Deep Research — AI-powered, citation-backed answers to hard policy questions across every state and Congress. Ask the questions that used to take days; get research-grade answers with sources in seconds.

— AI-powered, citation-backed answers to hard policy questions across every state and Congress. Ask the questions that used to take days; get research-grade answers with sources in seconds. Policy Dossiers — comprehensive, AI-generated issue briefs on any policy area, produced in minutes rather than weeks.

Pro extends well beyond research. The tier also includes:

AI Committee Intelligence — search committee summaries in natural language to surface emerging trends and policy risks, with saved and scheduled recurring queries.

— search committee summaries in natural language to surface emerging trends and policy risks, with saved and scheduled recurring queries. Statutes & Regulations monitoring — search state statutes and administrative rules, with automatic rulemaking alerts when proposed rules match tracked bill keywords.

— search state statutes and administrative rules, with automatic rulemaking alerts when proposed rules match tracked bill keywords. Lobbyist and company tracking — alerts the moment lobbyists capture testimony or change clients, plus monitoring of the organizations connected to your issues.

— alerts the moment lobbyists capture testimony or change clients, plus monitoring of the organizations connected to your issues. Scheduled branded reports , shared workspaces , in-app team chat , a live-action feed window, and integrations with Slack, Google Drive, Outlook, OneDrive, Claude, and Codex .

, shared , in-app , a live-action feed window, and integrations with . Predictive Voting (Beta) — AI vote forecasting built on district demographics, member history, and past voting patterns.

Basic coverage. Pro intelligence.

OneGov Pro is an optional per-seat upgrade — teams can mix standard and Pro seats, so the people doing the deepest work get the deepest tools without changing everyone's plan.

"Great government affairs teams have always had a research analyst they wish they could clone. Pro is that analyst — on every seat. Ask the hard question in the morning and have a cited, briefing-ready answer in minutes, across all 50 states and Congress." — William Fish, Founder & CEO, OneGov

To learn more or upgrade, visit OneGov.AI/Pro.

About OneGov

OneGov is a legislative intelligence platform providing comprehensive tracking and AI-powered analysis of bills, members, committees, statutes, and regulations across all 50 states and the U.S. Congress. Learn more at OneGov.AI.

SOURCE OneGov