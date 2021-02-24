OnePoint Patient Care Selected by Islands Hospice as PBM Provider

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Islands Hospice has selected OnePoint Patient Care, an industry leader in local hospice pharmacy, e-prescribing technologies, and Pharmacy Benefits Management (PBM) solutions, as its PBM partner.

"Choosing OnePoint as our PBM provider allows us to leverage their national footprint of pharmacies and extensive logistical expertise. With a pharmacy on the island and local same-day delivery capability, we have been able to reduce our costs and increase service to our patients," said Jen Eaton, Islands Hospice COO.

Integrating OnePoint's high-touch customer experience and operational problem-solving expertise with the infrastructure of existing PharMerica pharmacies in Hawaii provides a unique opportunity to better serve the patients of Islands Hospice.

"We're pleased to be able to offer our hospice partners the best of both worlds," said Jeffrey Hohl, OnePoint Patient Care CEO. "These enhanced local service capabilities enable them to meet the needs of vulnerable patients even more efficiently and compassionately."

PharMerica President Bob Dries said, "We share OnePoint's commitment to providing superior end-of-life care for every patient. We're excited about the opportunity to expand OnePoint's local, service-centric hospice pharmacy model to more patients and new communities."

OnePoint's experienced pharmacists specialize in hospice care, providing 24-hour clinical advice, custom medication compounding and therapeutic recommendations. In addition, the OneConnectPoint™ medication management application makes patient medication fulfillment and e-prescribing easier than ever for busy hospice clinicians on the go.

About OnePoint Patient Care

OnePoint Patient Care is the nation's leading provider of community-based hospice pharmacy and pharmacy benefits management (PBM) services offering hospices nationwide flexible and adaptable solutions for their hospice pharmacy needs. OnePoint fills prescriptions, creates custom compounds and formularies, provides home deliveries and manages pharmacy benefits for more than 32,000 patients per day. Through its Concierge PBM, Next Day Valet mail order and Direct Express local services, OnePoint serves more than 350 hospice programs and is available in 50 states.

OnePoint was one of the first pharmacies to begin serving the hospice industry when the Medicare hospice benefit began in the 1980s. Today, OnePoint has grown to be one of the leading national hospice pharmacies with 15 existing and planned pharmacy locations strategically located throughout the United States. For additional information on what one can do, visit www.oppc.com or call (866) 771-OPPC. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About PharMerica

PharMerica is a leading provider of institutional, community- and home-based pharmacy services. The company serves the long-term care, senior living, hospital, home infusion, hospice, behavioral, specialty, and oncology pharmacy markets. PharMerica operates over 140 long-term care, home infusion, and specialty pharmacies in 46 states. PharMerica is a customer- and patient-focused organization serving institutional healthcare providers, such as skilled nursing facilities, senior living communities, hospitals, individuals with behavioral needs, seniors receiving in-home care, and patients with cancer. The company provides highly reliable, accurate medication delivery and support services to approximately 350,000 individuals a day with unmatched service reliability, cost containment solutions, and clinical, regulatory, and educational support for its clients and their residents and patients.

For more information, visit www.pharmerica.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Charlie Otterbeck

Phone: 847.583.5652

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

onepoint-patient-care.jpg

OnePoint Patient Care

OnePoint Patient Care

Related Links

OnePoint Patient Care

Islands Hospice

SOURCE OnePoint Patient Care