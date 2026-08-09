Online Advantages® Releases Six-Month AI Search Visibility Research, Revealing 12 Lessons for Brands

Digital marketing agency of Mooresville, NC., shares real-world observations from six months of testing, client work, and research into visibility across Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT and other AI-powered search platforms

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Advantages®, a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in SEO, paid search, social media, content marketing and emerging AI search strategies, has released findings from six months of research and testing into how businesses can improve their visibility across AI-powered search engines and answer platforms.

The findings are detailed in the company's new research article, "How to Improve Brand Visibility in AI Search Engines: 12 Lessons From Six Months of Testing."

https://onlineadvantages.net/how-to-improve-brand-visibility-in-ai-search-engines-12-lessons-from-six-months-of-testing/

The project grew out of a fundamental change taking place in digital marketing: consumers are increasingly receiving recommendations, summaries and direct answers from artificial intelligence before—or sometimes instead of—visiting traditional search results.

Rather than relying solely on predictions about where AI search may be headed, Online Advantages spent six months examining what was actually happening across client campaigns, its own digital properties, AI visibility tools, citation patterns, content experiments and emerging industry research.

The company evaluated visibility and search behavior involving platforms and experiences including Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity and Microsoft Copilot.

"One of the biggest lessons from the last six months is that AI search doesn't appear to eliminate the need for SEO—it expands it," said Matt Maglodi, founder of Online Advantages. "We're increasingly looking beyond whether a webpage ranks and asking whether an AI system can understand who a business is, what it's known for and whether that information can be verified across the web."

12 Lessons From Six Months of AI Search Visibility Research

Online Advantages identified 12 recurring themes during the research period:

1. Traditional SEO still matters.

Strong technical foundations—including crawlable HTML, internal linking, backlinks, topical depth, structured data and overall website authority—continue to provide an important foundation for AI search visibility.

2. Entities are becoming increasingly important.

Keywords still have value, but AI systems increasingly need to understand the relationships among businesses, people, services, locations, industries and topics.

A business should not simply be associated with a keyword. Its broader identity and areas of expertise should be understandable across its entire digital presence.

3. Case studies can be more valuable than generic content.

Real projects provide AI systems and potential customers with information that can be evaluated and verified, including locations, photographs, statistics, challenges, solutions and measurable outcomes.

4. Press releases can become digital knowledge assets.

A modern press release can do more than generate publicity. Properly developed releases can establish facts, events, relationships, company developments and other information across authoritative third-party sources that may subsequently be discovered by search engines and AI systems.

5. LinkedIn matters more than expected.

One observation from the research was that useful content did not necessarily need thousands of reactions to become valuable.

Consistent publishing, professional identity and ongoing subject-matter discussion may contribute to a broader digital footprint even when individual posts are not viral.

6. Reddit and authentic online discussions frequently appear during AI research.

AI-powered research experiences often surface discussions containing firsthand opinions, experiences and recommendations, demonstrating the potential importance of genuine conversations beyond traditional corporate websites.

7. Machine-readable content deserves greater attention.

Emerging industry research into Markdown, structured content and LLM retrieval suggests that businesses should consider not only what they publish but how easily machines can access and interpret it.

Online Advantages considers this an emerging area rather than a settled AI ranking factor and plans to continue monitoring new research.

8. AI visibility is becoming measurable.

One of the most significant developments during the six-month period was the rapid growth of AI visibility measurement technology.

Platforms and toolsets are increasingly allowing marketers to monitor brand mentions, citations, prompts and visibility across AI-generated answers. This makes it possible to begin treating AI visibility as a measurable marketing KPI rather than relying exclusively on traditional keyword rankings.

9. Digital authority matters beyond individual webpages.

A company's website is only one part of its online identity.

Google Business Profiles, LinkedIn, YouTube, reviews, press coverage, business directories, case studies, images, videos, structured data and other digital assets can collectively reinforce what an organization is and what it is known for.

10. Original research creates information that does not exist elsewhere.

Statistics, experiments, benchmarks, surveys, comparisons, case studies and firsthand observations provide information gain that generic marketing articles often cannot.

Instead of publishing another version of information already available on hundreds of websites, businesses can create something new for both people and AI systems to discover.

11. JavaScript accessibility remains an area worth monitoring.

Industry experiments reviewed during the research period have reported inconsistent retrieval of some JavaScript-injected content by AI systems.

While the technology continues to evolve, Online Advantages recommends making critical business information and important content available in accessible HTML rather than relying exclusively on client-side rendering.

12. Becoming a trusted source may become as important as earning the initial click.

AI-generated answers are changing the traditional relationship between rankings, impressions and website traffic.

As search continues to evolve, businesses may increasingly need to consider brand searches, direct visitors, returning audiences, subscribers and other indicators that people deliberately seek out and trust their information.

From SEO to Digital Authority

One of the broader conclusions emerging from the research is that optimizing an individual webpage may no longer be enough.

Online Advantages refers to the broader strategy as building digital authority.

A company's website, Google Business Profile, professional profiles, reviews, case studies, press coverage, videos, social presence, industry listings and structured data can work together to create a more complete and verifiable representation of the business.

An organization can make almost any claim about itself on its own website.

When those claims are reinforced by customers, publications, professional profiles, business directories, videos, case studies and other independent sources, search engines and AI systems have additional information available to evaluate the organization.

"The goal is increasingly to make a business easy to understand and easy to verify," Maglodi said. "If your website says one thing, your Google Business Profile says another and the rest of the web provides very little evidence about who you are, you're making the machine do the detective work. We want to remove that ambiguity."

AI Visibility Is Becoming a Marketing Metric

The growth of AI search measurement technology also changes how digital marketing agencies can evaluate performance.

Traditional SEO reporting has historically focused heavily on keyword rankings, impressions, clicks, traffic and conversions.

Those metrics remain important, but marketers can increasingly supplement them by examining:

AI brand mentions

AI citations

Citation sources

Prompt visibility

Competitor visibility

Google AI Overview appearances

Branded search behavior

Pages frequently surfaced by AI systems

Changes in visibility across different AI platforms

Online Advantages believes this represents an important evolution in search marketing because businesses can begin establishing baselines and measuring changes instead of simply asking whether ChatGPT "knows" their company.

What Didn't Show Clear Evidence

Online Advantages also identified several approaches that did not demonstrate enough consistent evidence during the research period to justify treating them as standalone AI search strategies.

These included relying primarily on keyword density, publishing thin AI-generated articles without original information, assuming strong traditional rankings would automatically produce AI citations, concentrating exclusively on one digital platform, and searching for a single technical "AI SEO trick" capable of dramatically changing visibility.

The research instead pointed toward a broader combination of technical SEO, useful content, entity development, original information, third-party authority and consistent digital signals.

Separating Observations From Proof

Online Advantages emphasizes that AI search remains a rapidly developing field.

The company's findings should therefore not be interpreted as 12 scientifically proven AI ranking factors.

Some conclusions are based on repeated observations across the company's work, others are supported by outside industry research, and some remain emerging hypotheses that require additional testing.

That distinction is intentional.

"We don't want to turn every correlation into an AI ranking factor," Maglodi said. "Part of this project is documenting what we're actually seeing, comparing it with outside research, testing it where possible and being willing to change our recommendations as the evidence changes."

The Central Finding: Be Easy to Understand, Verify and Trust

After six months of research, the various observations increasingly pointed toward one overarching principle:

Businesses that become easier for AI systems to understand, verify and trust across the web appear better positioned to earn visibility as AI-powered search continues to evolve.

That principle connects many of the individual findings—from traditional SEO and structured data to entity development, case studies, original research, professional profiles, reviews, digital PR and broader authority building.

Online Advantages plans to continue testing these strategies and documenting changes as Google, ChatGPT and other AI-powered search and discovery platforms evolve.

The complete research, methodology and 12 lessons are available in "How to Improve Brand Visibility in AI Search Engines: 12 Lessons From Six Months of Testing" on the Online Advantages website.

Follow the Research as AI Search Evolves

Because AI search is changing rapidly, Online Advantages is treating the six-month report as part of an ongoing research effort rather than the end of the project.

Matt Maglodi is also documenting observations, new tests and developments through LinkedIn, providing marketers and business owners with a way to follow the discussion as new information emerges around AI visibility, Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT and other AI search platforms.

Readers can follow Matt Maglodi's ongoing AI search visibility research and discussion on LinkedIn for updates as the testing continues.

About Online Advantages®

Founded in 2012 and based in Mooresville, North Carolina, Online Advantages® is a full-service digital marketing agency providing businesses with comprehensive online marketing solutions, including search engine optimization (SEO), local SEO, paid search, content marketing, social media marketing, online reputation management, digital strategy and emerging AI search visibility services.

The agency helps businesses improve how they are discovered, understood and represented across traditional search engines and the rapidly evolving ecosystem of AI-powered search and answer platforms.

Research and Additional Information

Full Research Article:

"How to Improve Brand Visibility in AI Search Engines: 12 Lessons From Six Months of Testing"

https://onlineadvantages.net/how-to-improve-brand-visibility-in-ai-search-engines-12-lessons-from-six-months-of-testing/

Ongoing AI Search Research and Discussion:

Matt Maglodi on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/mattmaglodi_aiseo-aivisibility-googleaioverviews-ugcPost-7482577175582273536-w2rX/

Matt Maglodi

Online Advantages®

Mooresville, North Carolina

https://onlineadvantages.net/

SOURCE Online Advantages