Online Platform Provides Life-Saving Opioid Antidote; Expands To Pennsylvania & West Virginia On August 1

CEO/Founder, James Lott, witnessed the impact of the opioid crisis as a pharmacist and created open access to Naloxone to prevent opioid users' deaths. Lott reflects, "We have watched the opioid crisis transcend over the past several years. Illicit fentanyl, a powerful and potentially deadly opioid often shows up in many substances from heroin to cocaine. We know people need Naloxone in a convenient and private manner." Lott's solution was rooted in a national survey which found that many substance users and their loved ones prefer not speaking to health care professionals about substance use, and many preferred to purchase Naloxone online.

How impactful is the opioid crisis and why is Naloxone Exchange impactful? In April 2018, the United States Surgeon General asked all Americans to carry the medication .

Visit https://naloxoneexchange.com/ to purchase Naloxone and protect yourself, your loved ones, and your community.

Script Health: Script Health ( https://www.scripthealth.co ), a Public Benefit Corporation is a secure pharmacy service that provides easy access to essential and life-saving medications to improve health. The company (formerly Fiduscript) is .Pharmacy certified by the National Association Boards of Pharmacy. Script Health supporters include the Clinton Global Initiative, MIT, and the University of Chicago.

