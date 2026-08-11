OnlineLabels Expands Custom Sticker Offering With Lower Minimums, Lower Prices, and Premium Vinyl

Laminated premium vinyl stickers now start at $35 and typically ship within two to three business days.

SANFORD, Fla.,, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OnlineLabels has expanded its custom sticker line for customers ordering in smaller quantities, cutting the order minimum to 50 pieces, reducing prices an average of 19%, and moving the product to laminated premium vinyl rated for two years of outdoor use. Fifty 2-inch circle stickers now start at $35, and standard orders typically ship within two to three business days.

Recent investments in equipment at the company's Sanford, Florida, production facility have allowed the company to produce shorter runs more efficiently. The updated offering gives small brands, makers, and marketing teams greater ordering flexibility while maintaining fast turnaround times.

The lower minimum reduces the upfront cost and inventory commitment that comes with traditional custom print runs. Businesses can test a new product design, run a seasonal promotion, print for a single event, or turn around a small client job without ordering hundreds of pieces they won't use.

"Customers shouldn't have to choose between affordability and quality," said Steven Leung, Director of Marketing at Online Labels Group. "By investing in new capabilities, we're making it easier for customers to start small, learn what works, and reorder as demand grows."

The stickers are printed on premium vinyl with a waterproof adhesive and protective gloss or matte laminate designed to withstand rain, sunlight, moisture, scratching, and everyday wear. They are well suited for product packaging, promotional giveaways, laptops, water bottles, equipment labeling, and outdoor signage. Customers can choose from a range of sizes, shapes, and finishes at OnlineLabels.com/custom-stickers.

About Online Labels Group

Online Labels Group is a family of brands dedicated to offering the world's largest selection of custom and blank labels. The company is a privately held internet retailer and manufacturer headquartered in Sanford, Florida, serving customers worldwide for both personal and professional labeling needs.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Johnny Nieves

Online Labels Group

1-888-575-2235 Ext. 7141

[email protected]

https://www.onlinelabelsgroup.com

SOURCE OnlineLabels