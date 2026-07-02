ONLY 250th ANNIVERSARY COMMEMORATIVE ITEM DELIVERING SLICE OF AMERICAN HISTORY NOW SHIPPING AND MAKING PUBLIC DEBUT JULY 4 AT NEW LANDMARK LADY LIBERTY EXHIBITION

Concurrently, the artifact, made in America by founding era craftsmanship with original copper from the nation's most iconic symbol of freedom, is making its public debut at the landmark "Bones of the Statute of Liberty" exhibit. Opening July 4 at Belcourt of Newport in Newport, RI, the circa 1895 Gilded Age mansion designed by the same architect responsible or Lady Liberty's pedestal, the exhibition is the largest of original Lady Liberty armature materials ever mounted.

The coin, the only item among the myriad of 250th anniversary merchandise that delivers an authentic piece of American history, is one of two objects on display made with original materials removed with the Statue of Liberty during its 1984-1986 restoration. The other is the Liberty Bike made by Orange County Choppers. The bulk of Bones of the Statue of Liberty is just that—artifacts and metals from the statue's infrastructure designed by Gustave Eiffel that revolutionized how monumental statues were built. The likes of railings from the pedestal's stairway; a gigantic cog from statue's maintenance and rescue elevator; and lamps that lit the exterior. Many have never before been available for public view.

The increased demand for the commemorative artifact is partly driven by the growing roster of charity partners which receive 10 percent of sales generated through their channels via branded landing pages on the Real Liberty Copper site. Currently, they are:

American Legion, the nation's 'largest veterans service organization, advocating for veterans, service members, and military families while fighting to end veteran suicide

Ducks Unlimited, the leading conservator of the wetlands and associated habitats of North America's waterfowl

Purple Heart Homes, which provides safe housing solutions for veterans of all services

Special Forces Trust, which supports Green Berets and their families

USS Yorktown Foundation, which funds South Carolina's Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum, which houses some of the most significant vessels in U.S. history

Another 10 percent of sale proceeds go to Belcourt of Newport, operated as a 501 c 3 museum to support the continuing preservation the Statue of Liberty relics, its exhibits and programming and to fund the American Liberty Congress. Convening for the first time in 2027, the annual gathering of relevant thought leaders will explore and assess the state of the country's constitutional freedoms at the state and federal levels. It will publish a report available to the public that will detail where they are strong and where, as well as why, they are under pressure.

The base price of the limited-edition Lady Liberty Enlightening the World artifact made with original copper from the Statue of Liberty is $250. Each serialized coin presented in archival packaging is accompanied by museum grade documentation verifying origin and authenticity. It can be purchased on www.reallibertycopper.com.

ABOUT LADY LIBERTY ENLIGHTENING THE WORLD

Commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States of America, Lady Liberty Enlightening the World is a limited-edition artifact made with copper removed from the Statue of Liberty's infrastructure during the monument's 1984-1986 restoration. Its existence makes it possible for the public to own an original piece of arguably the world's most famous statue, a physical piece of American history. The crafting of the coin is the first time this original element of the Statue of Liberty has been fashioned into a commemorative national historic artifact. It is also the last time; all the remaining copper is being used for the semiquincentennial project.

ABOUT BELCOURT OF NEWPORT

Belcourt of Newport is a historic estate and museum, one of Newport RI's famous Bellevue Avenue "cottages," designed by the preeminent American architect Richard Morris Hunt and constructed between 1891 and 1895 for financier Oliver Hazard Perry Belmont. It is now owned by entrepreneur and philanthropist Carolyn Rafaelian, who acquired the property in 2012 and embarked on one of the most significant private restorations in Newport history. Belcourt, reimagined and preserved as a museum of life, culture, and music, was honored in 2018 with the Rhody Award for Historic Preservation, Rhode Island's highest recognition for restoration excellence.

SOURCE Real Liberty Copper