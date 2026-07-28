OSAKA, Japan and SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (TYO: 4528, "Ono") and Phylo, Inc. ("Phylo") today announced a collaboration that brings Biomni Lab, Phylo's agentic AI platform for biomedical research, to Ono's drug discovery scientists.

Ono Pharmaceutical partners with Phylo to embed agentic AI with every discovery scientist

Founded in 1717 and headquartered in Osaka, Ono is a R&D-driven company dedicated to discovering innovative medicines for patients with serious diseases. Its therapies, including the pioneering cancer immunotherapy OPDIVO® (nivolumab), have reached millions of patients worldwide. Ono has built its modern strategy on proactive, open innovation, including AI that shortens the path from idea to novel compound and improves the speed and success rate of discovery.

Phylo is a natural partner to augment Ono's 300+ years of scientific expertise. Its Biomni Lab lets scientists collaborate with AI agents to complete complex, end-to-end workflows—from synthesizing experimental history and reasoning over internal data to designing experiments and executing computational biology. By incorporating Ono's discovery expertise and historical data with Biomni Lab's rigorous and scalable agentic AI platform, the Ono and Phylo partnership helps scientists move from questions to discoveries in a fraction of the time.

"We believe AI will become a core capability for drug discovery. With patients waiting for new medicines, there is an urgent need to help scientists move faster without compromising scientific rigor. Biomni Lab stood out because our researchers quickly adopted it and saw its potential to accelerate everyday discovery. We look forward to working with Phylo to explore how agentic AI can help bring new medicines to patients faster," said Seishi Katsumata, Corporate Officer / Executive Vice President, Discovery & Research of Ono.

"We believe drug discovery can be faster and more efficient with scientists working alongside AI agents. Ono's discovery leadership across oncology, immunology & inflammation, and neurology makes them an ideal partner to demonstrate how this new way of working can accelerate breakthrough research," said Kexin Huang, Ph.D., Co-Founder & CEO of Phylo.

About Phylo and Biomni Lab

Phylo, Inc. builds Biomni Lab, an Integrated Biology Environment where scientists collaborate with AI agents to make more discoveries, faster.

Biomni Lab is available today at phylo.bio.

To learn more about bringing Biomni Lab to your organization, reach out to [email protected].

About Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. delivers innovative therapies for patients worldwide. Upholding its philosophy of "Dedicated to the Fight against Disease and Pain," Ono targets areas with unmet medical needs including oncology, immunology & inflammation, and neurology, and fosters partnerships with academic and biotech organizations to accelerate drug discovery. Through its affiliate, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Ono is accelerating clinical development and commercial operations in the US and Europe to drive global business expansion and further its commitment to patient care. For more information, please visit the company's website at https://www.ono-pharma.com/en.

SOURCE Phylo, Inc.