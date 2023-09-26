Onshore Wind Power Systems Market to grow by USD 42.26 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The impact of wind energy on climate change mitigation to boost market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The onshore wind power systems market is expected to grow by USD 42.26 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.21% during the forecast period. The impact of wind energy on climate change mitigation to boost market growth. The wind turbine segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. To find a preview of the market overviews, market drivers, opportunities, and potentials request free sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Onshore Wind Power Systems Market 2023-2027

Onshore Wind Power Systems Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

The onshore wind power systems market is fragmented due to the presence of many global and regional players. The market comprises category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified companies. The global off-grid onshore wind power systems market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to the Rising height and capacity of wind towers. Hence, the competition among companies is expected to intensify during the forecast. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies. AB SKF, AEROVIDE GmbH, Belden Inc., Bora Energy, CS WIND Corp., Doosan Corp., Emergya Wind Technologies BV, ENERCON GmbH, Envision Group, Fujikura Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., K2 Management, Nexans SA, Nordex SE, ReGen Powertech Pvt. Ltd., Siemens AG, Suzlon Energy Ltd., TERNA S.p.A., Vestas Wind Systems AS, and Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

Major Companies and Key Offerings:

AB SKF - The company offers onshore wind power systems such as SKF WindCon for onshore wind turbines.

The company offers onshore wind power systems such as SKF WindCon for onshore wind turbines. Belden Inc. - The company offers onshore wind power systems such as Belden WindLink cables for onshore wind power.

Onshore Wind Power Systems Market 2023-2027: Segmentation Analysis

By Technology

The wind turbine segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The wind segment includes power plant towers, nacelles, blades, gearboxes, generators, and anemometers. The mast is primarily designed to support the rotor, which consists of three rotors and nacelles that produce mechanical and electrical connections as well as a generator. Wind turbines generate electricity by means of a number of processes which start with the rotation of blades, due to variations in air pressure within the two sides of each blade, and result in electrical energy production. The increasing availability of high-power wind turbines has led to an increase in the size of blades and masts, resulting in a high production capacity of wind turbines. Vestas is one of the leading companies in the global onshore wind energy systems market, providing onshore wind turbines with a capacity of 4 MW. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

By Geography

APAC is estimated to contribute 53% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The increased population and increasing living standards in the region, which have led to a growing demand for electricity across this region, are some of the main factors that contribute significantly to the global onshore wind energy systems market. Moreover, clean energy sources have become increasingly important and some countries are seeking to increase the share of renewables as part of their total energy mix. Furthermore, there is a growing trend towards renewable energy such as wind power and solar power for electricity generation in countries such as China and India due to increasing pollution due to greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, there are a number of government initiatives in these countries that support large-scale installation of renewable energy to address environmental degradation and pollution caused by burning fossil fuels. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Get a Free Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global onshore wind power systems market by value?

What will be the size of the global onshore wind power systems market in 2027?

How has the industry performed over the last 5 years?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global onshore wind power systems market?

What main segments make up the global onshore wind power systems market?

Related Reports:

The wind turbine monitoring systems market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.42% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 6,557.84 million.

The US - residential solar market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.27% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,863.96 million.

Onshore Wind Power Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.21% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 42.26 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.68 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AB SKF, AEROVIDE GmbH, Belden Inc., Bora Energy, CS WIND Corp., Doosan Corp., Emergya Wind Technologies BV, ENERCON GmbH, Envision Group, Fujikura Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., K2 Management, Nexans SA, Nordex SE, ReGen Powertech Pvt. Ltd., Siemens AG, Suzlon Energy Ltd., TERNA S.p.A., Vestas Wind Systems AS, and Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market Segmentation by End-User

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio