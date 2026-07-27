Onspring Launches the Next Wave of AI Innovation with Agentic GRC

Onspring moves AI from assistant to agent, helping teams automate rule-based work across the platform within administrator-defined controls

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Onspring, a leading provider of integrated GRC software, today announced the next phase of Onspring AI, introducing technology that automates workflows and rule-based decisions within the boundaries set by the system administrator (admin). With the ability to work across the entire platform, Onspring AI helps GRC professionals move beyond manual execution with a governed assistant that keeps users in control.

The upgrade marks a shift in how Onspring's AI works, now allowing administrators to define rules that prompt agent action. The assistant lives on every screen, enabling connections across workflows to make contextualized decisions and providing answers from every record and application in the GRC program.

Onspring's 2026 GRC Benchmarking Report found that GRC teams see the clearest near-term value for AI in reducing repetitive administrative work. At the same time, the report showed that broader adoption is being shaped by trust concerns, fragmented workflows and uneven proof of value. Onspring's Agentic AI eliminates this fragmentation by extending AI across the platform while keeping governance at the forefront of every action.

"We understand that there is a valid concern in letting AI take action in GRC workflows," said Ryan Lougheed, Vice President of Platform at Onspring. "This next phase of Onspring AI was built to answer that concern directly. Administrators define the rules, teams decide where automation belongs and every action stays visible and auditable inside the platform."

Onspring AI supports GRC use cases across search, analysis and configuration. Powered by Anthropic's Claude, these capabilities are designed to help teams turn platform-wide intelligence into governed action.

From Repetitive Admin to Autonomous Action: 70% of GRC practitioners say simplifying repeatable administrative work is AI's biggest opportunity. Onspring AI reviews documentation the instant it's attached, without prompting, surfacing control gaps or non-conforming policy documents.

70% of GRC practitioners say simplifying repeatable administrative work is AI's biggest opportunity. Onspring AI reviews documentation the instant it's attached, without prompting, surfacing control gaps or non-conforming policy documents. An AI Teammate: Documentation collection and review consume nearly a third of a practitioner's week. Onspring AI acts as a tireless teammate, auto-generating third-party follow-ups and reviewing policy documents against organizational standards, reducing workflow from days to minutes.

Documentation collection and review consume nearly a third of a practitioner's week. Onspring AI acts as a tireless teammate, auto-generating third-party follow-ups and reviewing policy documents against organizational standards, reducing workflow from days to minutes. One Question, Every Record: With 44% of GRC programs still in the experimental AI phase, siloed data continues to limit progress. Onspring AI empowers teams to pull enterprise-wide risk-exposure analysis across audits, assessments and incident logs at once with a single conversation.

With 44% of GRC programs still in the experimental AI phase, siloed data continues to limit progress. Onspring AI empowers teams to pull enterprise-wide risk-exposure analysis across audits, assessments and incident logs at once with a single conversation. Governed AI, Not Rogue AI: Losing AI control is top leadership fear. Teams can build vetted prompts and configurations once in Onspring, then deploy them across environments to keep AI consistent, controlled and scalable.

"From our research, we have found that GRC teams see the potential for AI in their space to reduce repetitive administrative tasks," added Lougheed. "Onspring AI helps teams build a routine of governed action, with agents taking over the mundane tasks to allow human touch on judgment calls and strategic decision-making."

To learn more about Onspring AI or request a demo, visit www.onspring.com/platform/artificial-intelligence-ai/ .

About Onspring

Onspring is an adaptive, integrated GRC platform built to connect processes, data and teams across the enterprise. With real-time visibility into risk posture, security controls and accountability measures, Onspring gives organizations a complete view of their governance, risk and compliance landscape. The platform is fully configurable, allowing users to create automations, unify workflows and scale their programs. Organizations across industries, from retail and insurance to healthcare and manufacturing, rely on Onspring to modernize GRC, moving from reactive checklists to connected, holistic oversight. Learn more at www.onspring.com .

SOURCE Onspring