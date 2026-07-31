Ontario Superior Court of Justice Certifies Consumer Protection and Competition Act Class Action Against Intuit

TORONTO, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 24, 2026, Justice Leiper of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice certified a consumer protection class action against Intuit Canada ULC and its U.S. parent, Intuit Inc. (together, "Intuit"). The action was brought on behalf of all consumers who purchased the TurboTax online software since January 1, 2015 to prepare and/or file their Canadian taxes. The Plaintiff, on behalf of herself and the Class of consumers, seeks damages arising from Intuit's alleged misleading advertising of its tax filing software as "free" and "free for simple returns".

For taxation years before 2021, Intuit advertised the software in Canada as free without qualification, including in television, print, online and social media campaigns using the tag line "free, free, free." Beginning with the 2021 taxation year, Intuit changed its advertising to state that the software was "free for simple tax returns."

The Plaintiff alleged that both sets of representations were false and misleading, and that Intuit designed its software so that consumers only discovered they would have to pay after investing significant time entering their personal and financial information — a practice described as a "bait-and-switch" and "drip-pricing" scheme.

Justice Leiper found that the "action is eminently suitable for class proceedings" and certified the provincial consumer protection legislation claims, the federal Competition Act, R.S.C. 1985, c. C-34 claim and the unjust enrichment claim, pursuant to s. 5(1) of the Class Proceedings Act, 1992, S.O. 1992, c. 6. The Court also certified a common issue in aggregate damages, to be determined at the common issues trial if liability is established. The Court accepted that the Plaintiff had advanced a workable methodology, based on data expected to be in Intuit's possession, for assessing the Class's damages without proof by individual class members.

The Defendants have signaled that they intend to appeal this decision. The Defendants deny the Plaintiff's allegations and the Court has not yet ruled on the merits of the class action.

The Plaintiff and the Class are represented by Joel P. Rochon, Pritpal Mann and Rabita Sharfuddin.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Rochon Genova