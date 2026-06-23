Opanchu Usagi, Japan's Lovably Unlucky Viral Character, Makes North American Debut at Anime Expo 2026

Opanchu Usagi, Npochamu, and Kimimaro to Appear at Anime Expo with Meet-and-Greets, Merchandise, Photo Spots, and a First Look at the World of the Franchise

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iRightsport Inc. today announced the North American debut of Opanchu Usagi, the wildly popular character by Japanese illustrator KAWAISOUNI! and a breakout phenomenon among Japanese Gen Z fans. From Thursday, July 2, through Sunday, July 5, Opanchu Usagi will appear alongside fellow KAWAISOUNI! favorites Npochamu and Kimimaro at a dedicated booth at the Los Angeles Convention Center, marking the characters' first major U.S. appearance and the official launch of the brand across North America.

Opanchu Usagi and Npochamu at Anime Expo 2026

Cute, unlucky, and always on the verge of tears, Opanchu Usagi has captured fans with a uniquely bittersweet kind of charm: no matter how badly things go, it keeps trying its best. The character's everyday misfortunes, awkward sincerity, and "pitiful but lovable" spirit have turned Opanchu Usagi into one of Japan's most distinctive new character IPs, resonating with fans who see humor, vulnerability, and hope in its tiny tragedies.

"Opanchu Usagi has won over fans across Japan by finding comedy and heart in everyday bad luck," said Hikaru Inadome, Representative Director and President of iRightsport Inc. "We're excited to introduce Opanchu Usagi, along with Npochamu and Kimimaro, to North American fans for the first time at Anime Expo. This is only the beginning: with the franchise's first animated series, The Kawaisouni Show, from MARZA Animation Planet arriving later this year, there is much more ahead for fans to discover."

Created by Japanese illustrator KAWAISOUNI!, Opanchu Usagi is a pink rabbit-like creature living on Earth who gives everything its all, usually with disastrous and hilarious results. Often teary-eyed but endlessly earnest, Opanchu Usagi embodies a new kind of kawaii: not perfect, polished, or lucky, but painfully relatable. That emotional comedy has helped the character become a social media phenomenon, with more than 2.5 million followers across X, Instagram, and YouTube, where videos routinely surpass 1 million views each.

The Anime Expo booth will also spotlight Npochamu, a round yogurt fairy with an unpredictable personality, and Kimimaro, Npochamu's long-suffering friend and companion. Together, the characters expand KAWAISOUNI!'s world of absurd, tender, and slightly chaotic misadventures, a universe where cuteness often comes with tears, misunderstandings, and surprisingly human emotions.

Step Into Their World at Booth WF5

At Anime Expo, U.S. fans will get their first in-person look at the world of Opanchu Usagi. Located at Booth WF5 in the West Hall Lobby, the booth invites guests to step inside the characters' charmingly chaotic world. Highlights include:

Daily meet-and-greets with Opanchu Usagi, Npochamu, and Kimimaro — four sessions a day, 20 minutes each

A photo spot that drops you right into the scene, taking a seat beside Opanchu Usagi for a snapshot from its world

"Npochamu Face Swap!" magnet wall, where guests mix and match facial features to build their own expressions

The Opanchu Usagi shower-room standee, tucked behind a curtain for a peek at the rabbit's everyday misadventures

A gallery of illustrations, comics, and short-film screenings from the characters' world

A dedicated store featuring approximately 100 items, including stationery, plush toys, and collectibles

Fans who follow the official English Instagram accounts, @opanchu.usagi.en or @npochamu.en, can claim a free original tote bag at the booth while supplies last.

As one of the most important stages for anime, manga, and Japanese pop culture in North America, Anime Expo provides a fitting launchpad for Opanchu Usagi's U.S. debut. The appearance marks a major step in bringing one of Japan's fastest-rising character franchises to international audiences.

About The Franchise

Created by Japanese illustrator KAWAISOUNI!, Opanchu Usagi is a beloved Japanese character known for its adorable appearance, terrible luck, and emotional sincerity. Always trying its best despite endless small disasters, Opanchu Usagi has become a symbol of bittersweet humor and everyday resilience.

The franchise also includes Npochamu, a round yogurt fairy whose bold and often confrontational attitude leads to chaotic misadventures, and Kimimaro, Npochamu's loyal friend, who is frequently pulled into the trouble. Together, the characters form a distinctive world of cute, absurd, and emotionally relatable comedy.

Official Links

X: https://x.com/opanchu_usagi_

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/opanchu.usagi/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@kawisouni/videos

Official English Social Accounts

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/opanchu.usagi.en/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/npochamu.en/

Copyright

©KAWAISOUNI! When publishing this news, please include the copyright notice.

About iRightsport Inc.:

iRightsport Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of ITOCHU Corporation, established in March 2026 to serve as the core company for ITOCHU's intellectual property (IP) content business. iRightsport consolidates ITOCHU's content-related investments, including Rights & Brands Asia, SKY Perfect Pictures, PCHOME CB, and ANYCOLOR, under a single umbrella, centralizing licensing operations, global sales networks, and marketing capabilities across the Group. By integrating these functions, iRightsport works to maximize the global value of Japanese anime and character IP, building a value chain that spans title planning, worldwide distribution, and merchandising.

Additional Assets: HERE

SOURCE iRightsport Inc.