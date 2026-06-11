Open Arms Care Corporation Notifies Individuals of Data Security Incident

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Arms Care Corporation ("OAC") has learned of a data security incident that may have involved personal and/or protected health information for certain individuals. OAC has sent notification of this incident to potentially affected individuals and provided resources to assist them.

OAC experienced unusual activity involving an OAC email account in August 2025 and immediately started an investigation using independent experts to assist. OAC's investigation revealed that some emails within its email tenant could have been accessed or acquired without authorization between June and August 2025. OAC then worked to determine whose information was potentially involved in the incident, which concluded on April 30, 2026. OAC subsequently worked to gather up-to-date contact information needed to issue notification letters and provide assistance to potentially affected individuals.

OAC provided notice of the incident to potentially affected individuals on June 9, 2026. In so doing, OAC provided information about the incident and about steps that potentially affected individuals can take to protect their information. OAC takes the security and privacy of individuals' information very seriously and is taking steps to prevent a similar event from occurring in the future.

The potentially involved information may vary by individual, but may have included: names, Social Security numbers, medical diagnosis/treatment information, and/or health insurance information. In a small number of instances, financial account information may have also been involved. This incident was limited to information transmitted via email and did not involve other OAC information systems.

OAC has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Central Time and can be reached at 1-833-788-9712.

The privacy and protection of personal and protected health information is a top priority for OAC, and we sincerely apologize for any worry or inconvenience that this incident may cause.

SOURCE Open Arms Care Corporation