Open Society Launches $1.5 Million Earthquake Rebuilding Fund in Colombia

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Open Society Foundations today announced a $1.5 million contribution to support an equitable and locally driven recovery following the devastating earthquake in Colombia, with a focus on the country's Pacific region.

More than 300 people are dead, hundreds are missing, and thousands are injured, with more than 30,000 homes destroyed. The tragedy struck an area where poverty and discrimination were already high, with weak infrastructure and limited access to basic services.

"Our support will help strengthen local leaders, elevate community voice, and support a recovery process for all," said Open Society President Binaifer Nowrojee. "The people most affected by this disaster should be leaders in the recovery, not simply recipients of aid."

Open Society's efforts will strengthen the capacity of the local authorities in Buenaventura and Chocó so they can distribute resources equitably and improve local disaster response mechanisms. The fund will place local communities and organizations at the center of designing and implementing recovery efforts based on their priorities and needs. Funding for local organizations in the area will also help them sustain their work and emerge from this crisis with greater capacity and influence.

"For decades, Colombia's Pacific region has faced marginalization and structural racism. These challenges did not begin with the earthquake and will not end when the emergency passes," said Pedro Abramovay, vice president of programs at the Open Society Foundations. "This is an opportunity for the recovery effort to go beyond immediate relief and restore dignity, expand opportunity, and empower people so they can build a more hopeful future."

Open Society's contribution complements the ongoing response led by the Colombian national government, local authorities, private sector, and civil society groups.

The Open Society Foundations have a longstanding presence in Colombia's Pacific region, supporting civil society groups and local initiatives that advance safety, opportunity, collective well-being, and social inclusion for all.

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SOURCE Open Society Foundations