As AG-UI becomes a standard interaction layer, this runtime governance integration enables secure, policy-compliant AI agents without disrupting development workflows.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenBox AI today announced an integration with CopilotKit, the creators of the open AG-UI (Agent-User Interaction) protocol. This partnership solves a critical challenge for enterprises: how to deploy AI agents that are autonomous yet fully governed. By adding OpenBox's runtime governance layer to the AG-UI stack, organizations can now enforce strict compliance policies, mandate human approval for sensitive actions, and generate tamper-evident audit trails — all without slowing down development or re-architecting their existing agent infrastructure.

This integration arrives on the heels of significant momentum for the AG-UI ecosystem, following CopilotKit's recent $27 million funding milestone in May 2026. As AG-UI gains traction across major platforms — including Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Oracle — the focus for regulated enterprises is rapidly shifting from 'how do we build agents?' to 'how do we govern them at scale?'

OpenBox AI Partners with CopilotKit to Bring Enterprise-Grade Trust to Agentic AI Post this

The Missing Link: Accountability in Agentic AI

AG-UI has successfully standardized how agents interact with users, but enterprise readiness requires more than just interaction — it requires accountability. Currently, many agent frameworks act as transport protocols, not compliance systems. This leaves a gap in enterprise security.

The OpenBox integration bridges this gap by embedding runtime governance directly into the agent workflow. Instead of "monitoring after the fact," OpenBox provides deterministic enforcement before an agent takes action. Whether it's complying with the EU AI Act or internal risk mandates, enterprises can now prove exactly why an agent took a specific action, backed by cryptographically signed records.

How the integration works

OpenBox seamlessly integrates as a runtime governance layer within the AG-UI flow. Unlike reactive monitoring tools, OpenBox operates in-line with the agent's execution, providing active policy enforcement rather than passive observation. As the agent runs, OpenBox intercepts key touchpoints — including prompts, tool inputs and outputs, and final assistant responses — to evaluate them against configurable guardrails and policies (defined in OPA/Rego). This allows the system to catch multi-step behavioral violations that simple, single-event checks would overlook. When sensitive actions require oversight, OpenBox leverages AG-UI's human-in-the-loop interrupt mechanism to secure approvals in real-time, instantly finalizing every decision with a cryptographically signed Proof Certificate for a complete, immutable audit trail.

By design, the integration respects your existing architecture: the agent framework and CopilotKit runtime continue to handle execution and interaction, while OpenBox manages the enforcement and compliance layer underneath. Developers can deploy these controls via the OpenBox SDK without re-architecting their agents, ensuring that enterprise-grade governance is applied at every step of the execution lifecycle.

Quotes

"AG-UI has done something important: it has standardized how agents and people interact. What it deliberately leaves open is the assurance layer — proving an agent acted within policy, and being able to show it to an auditor. That's the layer OpenBox provides: deterministic enforcement before an action runs, and a signed, tamper-evident record after it does. It belongs beneath the protocol, not inside it."



— Tahir Mahmood, Co-founder & CTO, OpenBox AI

"These are two layers that fit together cleanly. AG-UI handles open, standardized interaction between agents and users, and OpenBox adds enforcement and a foolproof audit trail on top. For enterprises, that combination is exactly the kind of stack they want to build on. Using CopilotKit and OpenBox together is the key for creating production-ready agents."



— Atai Barkai, Co-founder & CEO, CopilotKit

Availability

The OpenBox governance integration for the AG-UI stack is available to early-access teams, with general availability to follow later this month. More information about OpenBox is available at openbox.ai.

About OpenBox AI

OpenBox AI builds trust infrastructure for enterprise AI systems, providing runtime governance, cryptographic verification, and compliance for autonomous agents operating across workflows and organizations. OpenBox wraps existing agent frameworks with a Trust Lifecycle of Assess, Authorize, Monitor, Verify, and Adapt, enforcing policy at execution time and producing tamper-evident audit trails. The company was founded by Tahir Mahmood and Asim Ahmad, with prior experience at Microsoft and BlackRock respectively, and launched publicly in 2026 with a $5M seed round led by Tykhe Ventures. Learn more at openbox.ai.

About CopilotKit

CopilotKit is a Seattle-based company building open-source infrastructure for AI agents that operate inside software applications, and is the creator of the AG-UI (Agent-User Interaction) protocol. In May 2026 the company announced $27 million in funding and launched CopilotKit Enterprise Intelligence.

SOURCE OpenBox AI