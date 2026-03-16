OPENLANE Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

CARMEL, Ind., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE: OPLN), a leading operator of digital marketplaces for wholesale used vehicles, announces OPENLANE's Chief Executive Officer Peter Kelly, Chief Financial Officer Brad Herring and Vice President of Investor Relations Bill Wright are scheduled to participate in the following conference:

BofA 2026 Global Automotive Summit in New York City on March 18, 2026, with a fireside chat at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be made available under the investor relations section of the company's website at ir.corporate.openlane.com.

OPENLANE Contacts

Media Inquiries: Analyst Inquiries: Laurie Dippold Bill Wright (317) 468-3900 (317) 249-4559 [email protected] [email protected]

About OPENLANE

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE: OPLN) makes wholesale easy by connecting the leading automotive manufacturers, dealers, rental companies, fleet operators, captive finance and lending institutions as buyers and sellers to create the most advanced digital marketplace for used vehicles. Our innovative products and services deliver a fast, fair and transparent experience that helps customers make smarter decisions and achieve better outcomes. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, OPENLANE has employees across the United States, Canada, Europe, Uruguay and the Philippines. For more information and the latest OPENLANE news, visit corporate.openlane.com.

SOURCE OPENLANE, Inc.